Credit Suisse Group Reiterates Neutral Rating for Mercer International (NASDAQ:MERC)

Mercer International (NASDAQ:MERC) (TSE:MRI.U)‘s stock had its “neutral” rating reissued by equities researchers at Credit Suisse Group in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, Benzinga reports. They presently have a $18.00 price target on the basic materials company’s stock, up from their previous price target of $16.00. Credit Suisse Group’s price target points to a potential upside of 24.65% from the stock’s previous close.

A number of other brokerages have also weighed in on MERC. Raymond James raised their price objective on Mercer International from $11.00 to $12.50 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 13th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Mercer International from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 18th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on shares of Mercer International from $11.00 to $15.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Thursday, February 25th. TD Securities raised their price objective on shares of Mercer International from $15.00 to $16.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, February 18th. Finally, TheStreet upgraded shares of Mercer International from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research note on Monday, March 1st. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $14.08.

MERC opened at $14.44 on Tuesday. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $14.13 and its 200-day moving average is $9.93. Mercer International has a 52-week low of $5.77 and a 52-week high of $16.70. The company has a quick ratio of 2.81, a current ratio of 4.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.11. The firm has a market capitalization of $951.13 million, a P/E ratio of -12.24 and a beta of 1.93.

Mercer International (NASDAQ:MERC) (TSE:MRI.U) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 16th. The basic materials company reported ($0.20) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.05 by ($0.25). The firm had revenue of $398.20 million for the quarter. Mercer International had a negative net margin of 5.68% and a negative return on equity of 14.04%. Equities analysts expect that Mercer International will post -0.09 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of MERC. California Public Employees Retirement System lifted its holdings in shares of Mercer International by 4.0% in the 3rd quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 96,082 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $634,000 after purchasing an additional 3,716 shares during the last quarter. Matarin Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Mercer International during the third quarter valued at $721,000. Sowell Financial Services LLC grew its position in shares of Mercer International by 73.3% during the fourth quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 15,463 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $158,000 after acquiring an additional 6,540 shares during the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new stake in Mercer International in the 4th quarter valued at about $154,000. Finally, Rhumbline Advisers boosted its stake in Mercer International by 8.8% during the 4th quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 68,198 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $699,000 after purchasing an additional 5,523 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 74.17% of the company’s stock.

Mercer International Company Profile

Mercer International Inc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells northern bleached softwood kraft (NBSK) pulp in Europe, the United States, Asia, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Pulp and Wood Products. It also generates and sells green energy produced from biomass cogeneration power plant to third party utilities.

