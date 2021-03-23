Credits (CS) Price Reaches $0.13 on Major Exchanges

Credits (CURRENCY:CS) traded down 4.9% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 22:00 PM E.T. on March 23rd. Credits has a market capitalization of $29.92 million and $1.40 million worth of Credits was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Credits token can now be bought for approximately $0.13 or 0.00000245 BTC on exchanges. During the last week, Credits has traded 85.7% higher against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

EOS (EOS) traded 1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.12 or 0.00007528 BTC.

Ark (ARK) traded 8.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.93 or 0.00003535 BTC.

Oxygen (OXY) traded 5.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.83 or 0.00005176 BTC.

Lamden (TAU) traded 2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0475 or 0.00000087 BTC.

ADAMANT Messenger (ADM) traded 11.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0184 or 0.00000034 BTC.

SelfSell (SSC) traded 6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000001 BTC.

BitWhite (BTW) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0035 or 0.00000006 BTC.

Oxycoin (OXY) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

The Hash Speed (THS) traded up 17.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.33 or 0.00000597 BTC.

ALAX (ALX) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Credits Profile

CS is a distributed proof-of-stake (dPOS) token that uses the DPoS hashing algorithm. Credits’ total supply is 249,471,071 tokens and its circulating supply is 223,456,423 tokens. The Reddit community for Credits is /r/CreditsOfficial and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official message board for Credits is credits.com/en/Home/News . The official website for Credits is credits.com/en . Credits’ official Twitter account is @creditscom and its Facebook page is accessible here

Credits Token Trading

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Credits directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Credits should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Credits using one of the exchanges listed above.

