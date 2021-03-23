Crescent Point Energy (NYSE:CPG) Shares Gap Down to $4.20

Shares of Crescent Point Energy Corp. (NYSE:CPG) (TSE:CPG) gapped down prior to trading on Tuesday . The stock had previously closed at $4.20, but opened at $4.01. Crescent Point Energy shares last traded at $4.00, with a volume of 53,785 shares traded.

Several analysts have commented on the stock. Desjardins lifted their target price on shares of Crescent Point Energy from $4.25 to $5.50 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, February 22nd. BMO Capital Markets raised shares of Crescent Point Energy from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $2.75 to $5.00 in a research note on Monday, January 11th. National Bank Financial reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of Crescent Point Energy in a research note on Wednesday, January 6th. Scotiabank raised shares of Crescent Point Energy from a “sector perform” rating to a “sector outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 23rd. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price objective on shares of Crescent Point Energy from $5.25 to $7.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 25th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $5.45.

Get Crescent Point Energy alerts:

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75, a quick ratio of 0.63 and a current ratio of 0.63. The stock has a market cap of $2.11 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.91 and a beta of 2.89. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $3.77 and its 200 day simple moving average is $2.35.

Crescent Point Energy (NYSE:CPG) (TSE:CPG) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 23rd. The oil and gas producer reported ($0.10) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.05 by ($0.15). Crescent Point Energy had a positive return on equity of 4.03% and a negative net margin of 166.19%.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. JustInvest LLC raised its stake in shares of Crescent Point Energy by 11.0% in the 4th quarter. JustInvest LLC now owns 40,965 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $96,000 after purchasing an additional 4,050 shares in the last quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can raised its stake in shares of Crescent Point Energy by 7.6% in the 3rd quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 161,079 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $194,000 after purchasing an additional 11,347 shares in the last quarter. A.R.T. Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Crescent Point Energy in the 4th quarter valued at about $30,000. Squarepoint Ops LLC bought a new stake in shares of Crescent Point Energy during the 4th quarter valued at about $31,000. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its position in shares of Crescent Point Energy by 0.9% during the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,544,162 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $3,613,000 after buying an additional 13,489 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 28.69% of the company’s stock.

About Crescent Point Energy (NYSE:CPG)

Crescent Point Energy Corp. explores, develops, and produces light and medium crude oil and natural gas reserves in Western Canada and the United States. The company's crude oil and natural gas properties, and related assets are located in the provinces of Saskatchewan, Alberta, British Columbia, and Manitoba; and the states of North Dakota and Montana.

Featured Story: Should You Consider an Index Fund?

Receive News & Ratings for Crescent Point Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Crescent Point Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.