Crest Nicholson (LON:CRST) Reaches New 1-Year High at $401.20

Posted by on Mar 23rd, 2021


Crest Nicholson Holdings plc (LON:CRST) reached a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The company traded as high as GBX 401.20 ($5.24) and last traded at GBX 399.20 ($5.22), with a volume of 943608 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 375.20 ($4.90).

A number of research firms recently issued reports on CRST. Jefferies Financial Group reissued a “hold” rating and set a GBX 330 ($4.31) price target on shares of Crest Nicholson in a report on Monday, February 8th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on Crest Nicholson from GBX 260 ($3.40) to GBX 280 ($3.66) and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Friday, February 5th. UBS Group lowered Crest Nicholson to a “sell” rating and lowered their price target for the stock from GBX 320 ($4.18) to GBX 315 ($4.12) in a report on Thursday, March 18th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity reissued a “buy” rating and set a GBX 330 ($4.31) price target on shares of Crest Nicholson in a report on Tuesday, January 26th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of GBX 283.44 ($3.70).

The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of GBX 343.28 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of GBX 288.08. The company has a market cap of £1.03 billion and a PE ratio of -95.29. The company has a current ratio of 3.68, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 12.54.

Crest Nicholson Company Profile (LON:CRST)

Crest Nicholson Holdings plc builds homes in the United Kingdom. It develops and sells apartments, houses, and regeneration schemes, as well as commercial properties. The company serves first-time buyers, families, and investors. Crest Nicholson Holdings plc was founded in 1963 and is headquartered in Chertsey, the United Kingdom.

