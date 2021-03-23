Crest Nicholson (LON:CRST) Reaches New 1-Year High at $401.20

Crest Nicholson Holdings plc (LON:CRST) reached a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The company traded as high as GBX 401.20 ($5.24) and last traded at GBX 399.20 ($5.22), with a volume of 943608 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 375.20 ($4.90).

A number of research firms recently issued reports on CRST. Jefferies Financial Group reissued a “hold” rating and set a GBX 330 ($4.31) price target on shares of Crest Nicholson in a report on Monday, February 8th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on Crest Nicholson from GBX 260 ($3.40) to GBX 280 ($3.66) and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Friday, February 5th. UBS Group lowered Crest Nicholson to a “sell” rating and lowered their price target for the stock from GBX 320 ($4.18) to GBX 315 ($4.12) in a report on Thursday, March 18th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity reissued a “buy” rating and set a GBX 330 ($4.31) price target on shares of Crest Nicholson in a report on Tuesday, January 26th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of GBX 283.44 ($3.70).

The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of GBX 343.28 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of GBX 288.08. The company has a market cap of £1.03 billion and a PE ratio of -95.29. The company has a current ratio of 3.68, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 12.54.

Crest Nicholson Holdings plc builds homes in the United Kingdom. It develops and sells apartments, houses, and regeneration schemes, as well as commercial properties. The company serves first-time buyers, families, and investors. Crest Nicholson Holdings plc was founded in 1963 and is headquartered in Chertsey, the United Kingdom.

