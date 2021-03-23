Critical Analysis: MGM Growth Properties (NYSE:MGP) & Uniti Group (NASDAQ:UNIT)

MGM Growth Properties (NYSE:MGP) and Uniti Group (NASDAQ:UNIT) are both mid-cap finance companies, but which is the better stock? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, profitability, valuation, dividends, earnings and risk.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

83.2% of MGM Growth Properties shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 80.5% of Uniti Group shares are owned by institutional investors. 0.6% of MGM Growth Properties shares are owned by company insiders. Comparatively, 0.9% of Uniti Group shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

MGM Growth Properties pays an annual dividend of $1.95 per share and has a dividend yield of 6.0%. Uniti Group pays an annual dividend of $0.60 per share and has a dividend yield of 5.1%. MGM Growth Properties pays out 83.7% of its earnings in the form of a dividend, suggesting it may not have sufficient earnings to cover its dividend payment in the future. Uniti Group pays out 28.8% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. MGM Growth Properties has raised its dividend for 4 consecutive years and Uniti Group has raised its dividend for 1 consecutive years. MGM Growth Properties is clearly the better dividend stock, given its higher yield and longer track record of dividend growth.

Risk & Volatility

MGM Growth Properties has a beta of 0.76, meaning that its share price is 24% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Uniti Group has a beta of 0.97, meaning that its share price is 3% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares MGM Growth Properties and Uniti Group’s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio MGM Growth Properties $881.08 million 5.70 $90.26 million $2.33 14.06 Uniti Group $1.06 billion 2.58 $10.58 million $2.08 5.63

MGM Growth Properties has higher earnings, but lower revenue than Uniti Group. Uniti Group is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than MGM Growth Properties, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Profitability

This table compares MGM Growth Properties and Uniti Group’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets MGM Growth Properties 7.35% 1.15% 0.60% Uniti Group -63.32% N/A -13.64%

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of current ratings and recommmendations for MGM Growth Properties and Uniti Group, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score MGM Growth Properties 0 2 13 0 2.87 Uniti Group 1 4 1 1 2.29

MGM Growth Properties presently has a consensus target price of $33.82, suggesting a potential upside of 3.25%. Uniti Group has a consensus target price of $10.67, suggesting a potential downside of 8.99%. Given MGM Growth Properties’ stronger consensus rating and higher probable upside, equities research analysts plainly believe MGM Growth Properties is more favorable than Uniti Group.

Summary

MGM Growth Properties beats Uniti Group on 13 of the 18 factors compared between the two stocks.

MGM Growth Properties Company Profile

MGM Growth Properties LLC (NYSE:MGP) is one of the leading publicly traded real estate investment trusts engaged in the acquisition, ownership and leasing of large-scale destination entertainment and leisure resorts, whose diverse amenities include casino gaming, hotel, convention, dining, entertainment and retail offerings. MGP, together with its joint venture, currently owns a portfolio of properties, consisting of 12 premier destination resorts in Las Vegas and elsewhere across the United States, MGM Northfield Park in Northfield, OH, Empire Resort Casino in Yonkers, NY, as well as a retail and entertainment district, The Park in Las Vegas. As of December 31, 2019, our destination resorts, the Park, Empire Resort Casino, and MGM Northfield Park collectively comprised approximately 27,400 hotel rooms, 1.4 million casino square footage, and 2.7 million convention square footage. As a growth-oriented public real estate entity, MGP expects its relationship with MGM Resorts and other entertainment providers to attractively position MGP for the acquisition of additional properties across the entertainment, hospitality and leisure industries.

Uniti Group Company Profile

Uniti, an internally managed real estate investment trust, is engaged in the acquisition and construction of mission critical communications infrastructure, and is a leading provider of wireless infrastructure solutions for the communications industry. As of September 30, 2020, Uniti owns 6.7 million fiber strand miles and other communications real estate throughout the United States.

