Critical Comparison: BGSF (NYSE:BGSF) versus Robert Half International (NYSE:RHI)

Robert Half International (NYSE:RHI) and BGSF (NYSE:BGSF) are both business services companies, but which is the better stock? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their earnings, risk, valuation, profitability, institutional ownership, dividends and analyst recommendations.

Analyst Ratings

Get Robert Half International alerts:

This is a summary of recent ratings and recommmendations for Robert Half International and BGSF, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Robert Half International 2 2 5 0 2.33 BGSF 0 0 1 0 3.00

Robert Half International currently has a consensus target price of $68.11, suggesting a potential downside of 9.79%. BGSF has a consensus target price of $17.50, suggesting a potential upside of 25.00%. Given BGSF’s stronger consensus rating and higher probable upside, analysts clearly believe BGSF is more favorable than Robert Half International.

Profitability

This table compares Robert Half International and BGSF’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Robert Half International 6.08% 28.09% 13.60% BGSF 0.72% 18.50% 9.48%

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares Robert Half International and BGSF’s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Robert Half International $6.07 billion 1.41 $454.43 million $3.90 19.36 BGSF $294.31 million 0.49 $13.25 million $1.67 8.38

Robert Half International has higher revenue and earnings than BGSF. BGSF is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Robert Half International, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Risk & Volatility

Robert Half International has a beta of 1.65, meaning that its stock price is 65% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, BGSF has a beta of 2.47, meaning that its stock price is 147% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Dividends

Robert Half International pays an annual dividend of $1.52 per share and has a dividend yield of 2.0%. BGSF pays an annual dividend of $0.40 per share and has a dividend yield of 2.9%. Robert Half International pays out 39.0% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. BGSF pays out 24.0% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. Both companies have healthy payout ratios and should be able to cover their dividend payments with earnings for the next several years. Robert Half International has raised its dividend for 1 consecutive years. BGSF is clearly the better dividend stock, given its higher yield and lower payout ratio.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

90.7% of Robert Half International shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 46.2% of BGSF shares are owned by institutional investors. 2.9% of Robert Half International shares are owned by company insiders. Comparatively, 5.4% of BGSF shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Summary

Robert Half International beats BGSF on 10 of the 17 factors compared between the two stocks.

Robert Half International Company Profile

Robert Half International Inc. provides staffing and risk consulting services in North America, South America, Europe, Asia, and Australia. The company operates through three segments: Temporary and Consultant Staffing, Permanent Placement Staffing, and Risk Consulting and Internal Audit Services. It places temporary services for accounting, finance, and bookkeeping; temporary and full-time office and administrative personnel consisting of executive and administrative assistants, receptionists, and customer service representatives; full-time accounting, financial, tax, and accounting operations personnel; and information technology contract consultants and full-time employees in the areas of platform systems integration to end-user technical and desktop support, including specialists in application development, networking, systems integration and deployment, database design and administration, and security and business continuity. The company also offers temporary and full-time employees in attorney, paralegal, legal administrative, and legal secretarial positions; and senior level project professionals in the accounting and finance fields for financial systems conversions, expansion into new markets, business process reengineering, business systems performance improvement, and post-merger financial consolidation. In addition, it is involved in serving professionals in the areas of interactive media, design, marketing, advertising, and public relations; and placing freelance and project consultants in various positions, such as creative directors, graphics designers, Web content developers, Web designers, media buyers, brand managers, and public relations specialists. Further, the company provides business and technology risk consulting, and internal audit services. It serves clients and employment candidates. Robert Half International Inc. was founded in 1948 and is headquartered in Menlo Park, California.

BGSF Company Profile

BGSF Inc. provides workforce solutions and placement services in the United States. It operates through three segments: Real Estate, Professional, and Light Industrial. The Real Estate segment provides office and maintenance field talent to various apartment communities and commercial buildings through 56 branch offices in 29 states. The Professional segment offers skilled IT professionals with expertise in SAP, Workday, Olik View, Hyperion, Oracle, One Stream, cyber, project management, and other IT workforce solutions to client partners; and finance, accounting, legal, human resource, and related support personnel. Its client partners include Fortune 500 companies, and medium and small companies, as well as consulting firms that engage in systems integration projects. The Light Industrial segment offers skilled and unskilled field talent to manufacturing, distribution, logistics, and call center client partners. It has 12 branch offices and 15 on-site locations operating in 7 states. The company was formerly known as BG Staffing, Inc. and changed its name to BGSF Inc. in February 2021. BGSF Inc. is headquartered in Plano, Texas.

Receive News & Ratings for Robert Half International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Robert Half International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.