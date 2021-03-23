Crocs, Inc. (NASDAQ:CROX) Stock Holdings Decreased by Northern Trust Corp

Northern Trust Corp lowered its stake in Crocs, Inc. (NASDAQ:CROX) by 2.9% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 858,130 shares of the textile maker’s stock after selling 26,028 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp owned 1.27% of Crocs worth $53,770,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Truist Financial Corp bought a new stake in shares of Crocs during the 3rd quarter valued at about $1,859,000. North Fourth Asset Management LP bought a new stake in shares of Crocs during the 3rd quarter valued at about $2,414,000. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC bought a new stake in shares of Crocs during the 3rd quarter valued at about $44,824,000. Panagora Asset Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Crocs by 982.5% during the 4th quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 6,982 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $437,000 after buying an additional 6,337 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Neo Ivy Capital Management bought a new stake in shares of Crocs during the 3rd quarter valued at about $68,000. 95.34% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In related news, Director Ian Bickley sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $82.31, for a total value of $823,100.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 62,116 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,112,767.96. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CFO Anne Mehlman sold 11,016 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $82.21, for a total transaction of $905,625.36. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 131,179 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,784,225.59. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 101,016 shares of company stock valued at $7,816,627 in the last ninety days. Company insiders own 2.32% of the company’s stock.

CROX stock opened at $79.03 on Tuesday. Crocs, Inc. has a 12 month low of $9.68 and a 12 month high of $86.40. The firm has a market cap of $5.17 billion, a PE ratio of 36.09, a P/E/G ratio of 1.35 and a beta of 1.77. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $78.50 and a 200 day simple moving average of $62.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59, a current ratio of 1.70 and a quick ratio of 1.07.

Crocs (NASDAQ:CROX) last released its earnings results on Monday, February 22nd. The textile maker reported $1.06 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.79 by $0.27. Crocs had a net margin of 12.08% and a return on equity of 102.93%. The business had revenue of $411.50 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $408.71 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.12 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 56.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Crocs, Inc. will post 2.93 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on CROX. Pivotal Research boosted their price objective on shares of Crocs from $92.00 to $100.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 3rd. Monness Crespi & Hardt boosted their target price on shares of Crocs from $60.00 to $91.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 13th. B. Riley reissued a “buy” rating and set a $93.00 target price (up from $87.00) on shares of Crocs in a research note on Wednesday, February 24th. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their target price on shares of Crocs from $56.00 to $76.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 12th. Finally, OTR Global began coverage on shares of Crocs in a research note on Thursday, January 7th. They issued a “positive” rating for the company. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $78.70.

Crocs Company Profile

Crocs, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, markets, and distributes casual lifestyle footwear and accessories for men, women, and children. It offers various footwear products, including sandals, wedges, flips, slides clogs, charms, and shoes under the Crocs brand name.

