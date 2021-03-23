CrossFirst Bankshares (NASDAQ:CFB) Sees Unusually-High Trading Volume

CrossFirst Bankshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:CFB) saw unusually-high trading volume on Tuesday . Approximately 5,730 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 96% from the previous session’s volume of 135,482 shares.The stock last traded at $13.89 and had previously closed at $14.03.

CFB has been the subject of several recent research reports. Truist raised their price objective on CrossFirst Bankshares from $12.00 to $15.00 in a research report on Monday, March 8th. Raymond James raised their price objective on CrossFirst Bankshares from $13.00 to $14.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, January 29th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered CrossFirst Bankshares from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 9th.

The company has a quick ratio of 1.02, a current ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $13.27 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $10.98. The stock has a market capitalization of $703.40 million, a P/E ratio of 200.43 and a beta of 1.42.

CrossFirst Bankshares (NASDAQ:CFB) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 27th. The company reported $0.15 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.16 by ($0.01). CrossFirst Bankshares had a net margin of 1.73% and a return on equity of 1.84%. The company had revenue of $44.49 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $44.11 million. Sell-side analysts anticipate that CrossFirst Bankshares, Inc. will post 0.4 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of CrossFirst Bankshares by 44.2% during the 4th quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 6,200 shares of the company’s stock valued at $67,000 after buying an additional 1,900 shares in the last quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. purchased a new position in shares of CrossFirst Bankshares during the 4th quarter valued at about $108,000. ProShare Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of CrossFirst Bankshares during the 4th quarter valued at about $114,000. Citigroup Inc. lifted its position in shares of CrossFirst Bankshares by 343.8% during the 4th quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 12,400 shares of the company’s stock valued at $133,000 after buying an additional 9,606 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Kestra Advisory Services LLC purchased a new position in shares of CrossFirst Bankshares during the 3rd quarter valued at about $126,000. Institutional investors own 44.55% of the company’s stock.

About CrossFirst Bankshares (NASDAQ:CFB)

CrossFirst Bankshares, Inc operates as the bank holding company for CrossFirst Bank that provides a range of banking and financial services to businesses, business owners, and professionals and its personal networks. The company offers commercial real estate, construction and development, and 1-4 family real estate loans, commercial loans, energy loans, and consumer loans.

