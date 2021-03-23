CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRWD) CEO Sells $18,295,423.65 in Stock

CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRWD) CEO George Kurtz sold 93,645 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $195.37, for a total transaction of $18,295,423.65. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website.

CrowdStrike stock traded down $5.13 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $190.60. The stock had a trading volume of 4,197,975 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,226,343. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $214.66 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $177.80. CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc. has a twelve month low of $53.53 and a twelve month high of $251.28. The firm has a market cap of $42.17 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -397.08 and a beta of 1.32.

CrowdStrike (NASDAQ:CRWD) last released its earnings results on Monday, March 15th. The company reported $0.13 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.08 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $264.90 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $250.56 million. CrowdStrike had a negative net margin of 13.40% and a negative return on equity of 12.79%. The company’s revenue was up 74.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.02) EPS. As a group, research analysts predict that CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc. will post -0.37 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on CRWD shares. Stifel Nicolaus assumed coverage on shares of CrowdStrike in a research report on Wednesday, February 17th. They set a “hold” rating and a $240.00 price target on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered shares of CrowdStrike from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $175.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday, December 9th. FBN Securities increased their price objective on shares of CrowdStrike from $150.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 3rd. Robert W. Baird increased their price objective on shares of CrowdStrike from $185.00 to $235.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, Needham & Company LLC increased their price objective on shares of CrowdStrike from $200.00 to $275.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nineteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. CrowdStrike has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $229.64.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of CRWD. First Horizon Advisors Inc. raised its stake in shares of CrowdStrike by 92.0% in the third quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 192 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 92 shares during the last quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. acquired a new position in CrowdStrike during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Lindbrook Capital LLC grew its holdings in CrowdStrike by 107.7% during the fourth quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 135 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 70 shares during the period. NewSquare Capital LLC grew its holdings in CrowdStrike by 200.0% during the fourth quarter. NewSquare Capital LLC now owns 150 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the period. Finally, CENTRAL TRUST Co acquired a new position in CrowdStrike during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 60.00% of the company’s stock.

About CrowdStrike

CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc provides cloud-delivered solutions for endpoint and cloud workload protection in the United States, Australia, Germany, India, Israel, Romania, and the United Kingdom. It offers 19 cloud modules on its Falcon platform through a software as a service subscription-based model that covers various security markets, such as corporate workload security, security and vulnerability management, managed security services, IT operations management, threat intelligence services, identity protection, and log management.

