CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRWD) Director Gerhard Watzinger Sells 5,000 Shares

CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRWD) Director Gerhard Watzinger sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $192.88, for a total value of $964,400.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link.

Gerhard Watzinger also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, March 15th, Gerhard Watzinger sold 5,000 shares of CrowdStrike stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $199.30, for a total value of $996,500.00.

On Friday, February 19th, Gerhard Watzinger sold 5,000 shares of CrowdStrike stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $241.83, for a total value of $1,209,150.00.

On Tuesday, February 16th, Gerhard Watzinger sold 20,000 shares of CrowdStrike stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $249.80, for a total value of $4,996,000.00.

On Friday, January 22nd, Gerhard Watzinger sold 5,000 shares of CrowdStrike stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $223.22, for a total value of $1,116,100.00.

On Friday, January 8th, Gerhard Watzinger sold 20,000 shares of CrowdStrike stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $225.00, for a total value of $4,500,000.00.

On Monday, January 4th, Gerhard Watzinger sold 80,000 shares of CrowdStrike stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $209.96, for a total value of $16,796,800.00.

On Monday, December 28th, Gerhard Watzinger sold 30,000 shares of CrowdStrike stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $225.16, for a total value of $6,754,800.00.

Shares of CRWD traded down $5.13 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $190.60. 4,197,975 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,226,343. The company has a market cap of $42.17 billion, a PE ratio of -397.08 and a beta of 1.32. CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc. has a 52-week low of $53.53 and a 52-week high of $251.28. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $214.66 and a two-hundred day moving average of $177.80.

CrowdStrike (NASDAQ:CRWD) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, March 15th. The company reported $0.13 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.08 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $264.90 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $250.56 million. CrowdStrike had a negative return on equity of 12.79% and a negative net margin of 13.40%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 74.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.02) EPS. On average, analysts predict that CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc. will post -0.37 EPS for the current fiscal year.

CRWD has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Robert W. Baird lifted their price objective on CrowdStrike from $185.00 to $235.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday. BTIG Research lifted their price objective on CrowdStrike from $206.00 to $236.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 31st. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price objective on CrowdStrike from $186.00 to $240.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, January 8th. Piper Sandler lifted their price objective on CrowdStrike from $240.00 to $250.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 17th. Finally, JMP Securities lifted their price objective on CrowdStrike from $180.00 to $295.00 and gave the company a “market outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, March 1st. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nineteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $229.64.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Coastal Investment Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in shares of CrowdStrike by 2.8% during the 4th quarter. Coastal Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 1,628 shares of the company’s stock worth $345,000 after acquiring an additional 45 shares in the last quarter. Eudaimonia Partners LLC raised its holdings in shares of CrowdStrike by 8.7% during the 4th quarter. Eudaimonia Partners LLC now owns 738 shares of the company’s stock worth $156,000 after acquiring an additional 59 shares in the last quarter. Laurel Wealth Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of CrowdStrike by 57.1% during the 4th quarter. Laurel Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 165 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 60 shares during the last quarter. Winch Advisory Services LLC increased its position in shares of CrowdStrike by 34.1% during the 4th quarter. Winch Advisory Services LLC now owns 236 shares of the company’s stock valued at $50,000 after purchasing an additional 60 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Emerald Mutual Fund Advisers Trust increased its position in shares of CrowdStrike by 7.5% during the 4th quarter. Emerald Mutual Fund Advisers Trust now owns 893 shares of the company’s stock valued at $189,000 after purchasing an additional 62 shares during the last quarter. 60.00% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

CrowdStrike Company Profile

CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc provides cloud-delivered solutions for endpoint and cloud workload protection in the United States, Australia, Germany, India, Israel, Romania, and the United Kingdom. It offers 19 cloud modules on its Falcon platform through a software as a service subscription-based model that covers various security markets, such as corporate workload security, security and vulnerability management, managed security services, IT operations management, threat intelligence services, identity protection, and log management.

