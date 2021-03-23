CrowdStrike (NASDAQ:CRWD) Price Target Raised to $250.00

CrowdStrike (NASDAQ:CRWD) had its price target hoisted by equities research analysts at Royal Bank of Canada from $220.00 to $250.00 in a research report issued on Tuesday, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has an “outperform” rating on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada’s price objective points to a potential upside of 27.46% from the stock’s previous close.

Other research analysts have also recently issued research reports about the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their target price on shares of CrowdStrike from $186.00 to $240.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, January 8th. Stifel Nicolaus began coverage on shares of CrowdStrike in a research report on Wednesday, February 17th. They set a “hold” rating and a $240.00 target price for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered shares of CrowdStrike from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $175.00 price target for the company. in a report on Wednesday, December 9th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of CrowdStrike from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $218.00 price target for the company. in a report on Thursday, March 18th. Finally, JMP Securities upped their target price on shares of CrowdStrike from $180.00 to $295.00 and gave the stock a “market outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, March 1st. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nineteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $229.64.

Shares of NASDAQ:CRWD opened at $196.14 on Tuesday. CrowdStrike has a one year low of $46.01 and a one year high of $251.28. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $215.06 and a 200-day moving average of $177.45. The company has a market capitalization of $43.40 billion, a PE ratio of -407.76 and a beta of 1.32.

CrowdStrike (NASDAQ:CRWD) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, March 15th. The company reported $0.13 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.08 by $0.05. CrowdStrike had a negative return on equity of 12.79% and a negative net margin of 13.40%. The company had revenue of $264.90 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $250.56 million. During the same period last year, the business posted ($0.02) earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 74.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts expect that CrowdStrike will post -0.37 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other CrowdStrike news, Director Gerhard Watzinger sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $199.30, for a total value of $996,500.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider Michael J. Carpenter sold 500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $225.08, for a total transaction of $112,540.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 698,056 shares of company stock worth $147,652,881 over the last three months. 11.32% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in CRWD. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in shares of CrowdStrike by 22.3% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 11,177,166 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,367,547,000 after acquiring an additional 2,040,216 shares during the period. Norges Bank bought a new position in CrowdStrike in the 4th quarter worth about $304,125,000. Neuberger Berman Group LLC increased its holdings in CrowdStrike by 474.1% during the third quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 1,181,156 shares of the company’s stock valued at $162,191,000 after buying an additional 975,401 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in CrowdStrike by 121.6% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,575,128 shares of the company’s stock valued at $333,645,000 after buying an additional 864,482 shares during the period. Finally, State Street Corp increased its holdings in CrowdStrike by 41.1% during the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,834,562 shares of the company’s stock valued at $389,242,000 after buying an additional 825,093 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 60.00% of the company’s stock.

CrowdStrike Company Profile

CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc provides cloud-delivered solutions for endpoint and cloud workload protection in the United States, Australia, Germany, India, Israel, Romania, and the United Kingdom. It offers 19 cloud modules on its Falcon platform through a software as a service subscription-based model that covers various security markets, such as corporate workload security, security and vulnerability management, managed security services, IT operations management, threat intelligence services, identity protection, and log management.

