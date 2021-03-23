Crown Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CCK) is Sandbar Asset Management LLP’s 2nd Largest Position

Sandbar Asset Management LLP raised its stake in Crown Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CCK) by 298.9% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 348,422 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after buying an additional 261,069 shares during the period. Crown makes up approximately 5.6% of Sandbar Asset Management LLP’s holdings, making the stock its 2nd largest holding. Sandbar Asset Management LLP owned about 0.26% of Crown worth $34,912,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. California Public Employees Retirement System grew its position in shares of Crown by 4.2% in the fourth quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 311,940 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $31,256,000 after purchasing an additional 12,487 shares during the last quarter. Natixis acquired a new stake in Crown during the third quarter worth approximately $2,779,000. Point72 Asset Management L.P. acquired a new stake in Crown during the third quarter worth approximately $11,093,000. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. boosted its position in Crown by 1.5% during the fourth quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 25,340 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $2,539,000 after acquiring an additional 365 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Brinker Capital Investments LLC acquired a new stake in Crown during the third quarter worth approximately $813,000. 87.90% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Crown alerts:

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on the stock. Barclays lifted their price target on shares of Crown from $103.00 to $122.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, February 11th. Citigroup lifted their price target on shares of Crown from $117.00 to $125.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, February 11th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of Crown from $114.00 to $122.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, February 12th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Crown from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $103.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, December 22nd. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on shares of Crown from $107.00 to $118.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, January 11th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $104.77.

Crown stock traded down $1.59 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $96.54. 12,821 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,079,758. Crown Holdings, Inc. has a 1 year low of $42.97 and a 1 year high of $101.95. The firm has a market cap of $13.02 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.73, a P/E/G ratio of 2.99 and a beta of 1.14. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.47, a current ratio of 1.19 and a quick ratio of 0.74. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $96.57 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $91.50.

Crown (NYSE:CCK) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 8th. The industrial products company reported $1.50 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.28 by $0.22. The firm had revenue of $2.98 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.88 billion. Crown had a net margin of 4.52% and a return on equity of 33.90%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 6.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.04 EPS. As a group, analysts predict that Crown Holdings, Inc. will post 5.71 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 25th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 11th will be given a $0.20 dividend. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.83%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 10th. Crown’s payout ratio is currently 15.66%.

Crown announced that its board has authorized a stock buyback program on Thursday, February 25th that authorizes the company to repurchase $1.50 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the industrial products company to reacquire up to 11.4% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase programs are often a sign that the company’s board believes its shares are undervalued.

About Crown

Crown Holdings, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells packaging products and equipment for consumer goods and industrial products in the Americas, Europe, and the Asia Pacific. It offers products for consumer goods, including steel and aluminum cans for food, beverage, household, and other consumer products; glass bottles for beverage product; and metal vacuum closures and steel crowns through its sales organization to the soft drink, food, citrus, brewing, household products, personal care, and various other industries.

Featured Story: Buy Rating

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CCK? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Crown Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CCK).

Receive News & Ratings for Crown Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Crown and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.