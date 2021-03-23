Crowns 24-Hour Trading Volume Hits $6.29 Million (CWS)

Crowns (CURRENCY:CWS) traded 2.8% higher against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 10:00 AM Eastern on March 23rd. One Crowns coin can now be bought for about $43.81 or 0.00079115 BTC on exchanges. Crowns has a total market capitalization of $36.05 million and approximately $6.29 million worth of Crowns was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last seven days, Crowns has traded 17.9% lower against the dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 1.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $261.34 or 0.00471916 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001809 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 5.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $35.16 or 0.00063491 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.57 or 0.00001037 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $79.92 or 0.00144309 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded down 7.7% against the dollar and now trades at $29.89 or 0.00053971 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded 6.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $419.70 or 0.00757891 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded 3.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $41.69 or 0.00075278 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Bridge Oracle (BRG) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.28 or 0.00000504 BTC.

About Crowns

Crowns’ total supply is 10,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 822,879 coins. Crowns’ official Twitter account is @seascapenetwork

