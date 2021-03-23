Crypto Village Accelerator Tops One Day Trading Volume of $85,976.00 (CVA)

Crypto Village Accelerator (CURRENCY:CVA) traded 5.5% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 0:00 AM ET on March 22nd. Crypto Village Accelerator has a total market capitalization of $8.16 million and approximately $85,976.00 worth of Crypto Village Accelerator was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last week, Crypto Village Accelerator has traded down 3.5% against the U.S. dollar. One Crypto Village Accelerator token can now be purchased for approximately $0.0861 or 0.00000157 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

THETA (THETA) traded 20.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $11.76 or 0.00021498 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 5.6% against the dollar and now trades at $27.52 or 0.00050312 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 3.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.21 or 0.00000392 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded down 7.1% against the dollar and now trades at $345.15 or 0.00630997 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 7.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $36.59 or 0.00066901 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001831 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001830 BTC.

Chiliz (CHZ) traded 6.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.51 or 0.00000940 BTC.

Content Value Network (CVNT) traded 106,432% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.49 or 0.00004623 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded down 5.5% against the dollar and now trades at $12.85 or 0.00023496 BTC.

Crypto Village Accelerator Profile

Crypto Village Accelerator (CRYPTO:CVA) is a token. It was first traded on October 16th, 2019. Crypto Village Accelerator’s total supply is 100,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 94,863,874 tokens. The official website for Crypto Village Accelerator is cryptovillageaccelerator.com

Buying and Selling Crypto Village Accelerator

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Crypto Village Accelerator directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Crypto Village Accelerator should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Crypto Village Accelerator using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

