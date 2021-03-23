CryptoPing (PING) Price Hits $0.55

CryptoPing (CURRENCY:PING) traded up 39.4% against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 0:00 AM Eastern on March 22nd. CryptoPing has a market cap of $3.98 million and approximately $247.00 worth of CryptoPing was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One CryptoPing token can now be purchased for about $0.55 or 0.00001003 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last week, CryptoPing has traded up 39% against the US dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Binance Coin (BNB) traded down 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $259.84 or 0.00475039 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001831 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 3% against the dollar and now trades at $36.04 or 0.00065885 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 11.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.58 or 0.00001052 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded down 3.8% against the dollar and now trades at $76.72 or 0.00140255 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded down 7.3% against the dollar and now trades at $29.85 or 0.00054576 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded up 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $441.19 or 0.00806578 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded down 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $41.84 or 0.00076496 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Bridge Oracle (BRG) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.27 or 0.00000502 BTC.

CryptoPing Profile

CryptoPing’s total supply is 7,257,786 tokens. CryptoPing’s official Twitter account is @cryptoping and its Facebook page is accessible here . CryptoPing’s official website is cryptoping.tech

Buying and Selling CryptoPing

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as CryptoPing directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire CryptoPing should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy CryptoPing using one of the exchanges listed above.

