CryptoSoul (SOUL) Tops 24 Hour Volume of $4,048.00

CryptoSoul (CURRENCY:SOUL) traded down 23% against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 23:00 PM ET on March 23rd. CryptoSoul has a market capitalization of $745,492.33 and approximately $4,048.00 worth of CryptoSoul was traded on exchanges in the last day. One CryptoSoul token can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0027 or 0.00000005 BTC on major exchanges. Over the last week, CryptoSoul has traded 60.8% higher against the dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get CryptoSoul alerts:

Algorand (ALGO) traded 1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.12 or 0.00002044 BTC.

Theta Fuel (TFUEL) traded 31.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.55 or 0.00001002 BTC.

Elrond (EGLD) traded down 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $134.34 or 0.00245841 BTC.

Helium (HNT) traded 12.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $8.07 or 0.00014764 BTC.

Kava.io (KAVA) traded down 4.5% against the dollar and now trades at $5.28 or 0.00009659 BTC.

Ardor (ARDR) traded 2.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.30 or 0.00000550 BTC.

Wanchain (WAN) traded 5.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.13 or 0.00002072 BTC.

Divi (DIVI) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0656 or 0.00000120 BTC.

Beefy.Finance (BIFI) traded down 7.7% against the dollar and now trades at $1,719.24 or 0.03146236 BTC.

Energi (NRG) traded 13.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.74 or 0.00005011 BTC.

CryptoSoul Profile

CryptoSoul (SOUL) uses the hashing algorithm. CryptoSoul’s total supply is 280,994,484 tokens and its circulating supply is 272,499,123 tokens. The official website for CryptoSoul is cryptosoul.io . The Reddit community for CryptoSoul is /r/CryptoSoul . The official message board for CryptoSoul is medium.com/@cryptosoul . CryptoSoul’s official Twitter account is @CryptoSoul_ and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Phantasma describes itself as a fast, secure, and scalable blockchain solution that allows developers to build decentralized applications (dapps) and facilitate interoperability with other blockchains while maintaining a decentralized governance system. “

Buying and Selling CryptoSoul

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as CryptoSoul directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire CryptoSoul should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy CryptoSoul using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for CryptoSoul Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for CryptoSoul and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.