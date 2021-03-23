CSL (OTCMKTS:CSLLY) Rating Increased to Outperform at Credit Suisse Group

CSL (OTCMKTS:CSLLY) was upgraded by Credit Suisse Group from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note issued on Tuesday, The Fly reports.

Several other equities analysts also recently weighed in on the company. Zacks Investment Research downgraded CSL from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 26th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded CSL from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 27th. Citigroup raised CSL from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 10th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group downgraded CSL from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 18th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $119.00.

Shares of CSLLY stock opened at $101.35 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $92.25 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 43.87 and a beta of 0.59. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $103.82 and a 200-day simple moving average of $106.71. CSL has a 12-month low of $79.00 and a 12-month high of $117.98. The company has a current ratio of 3.01, a quick ratio of 1.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89.

CSL Limited researches, develops, manufactures, markets, and distributes biopharmaceutical and allied products in Australia, the United States, Germany, the United Kingdom, Switzerland, China, and internationally. The company operates through two segments, CSL Behring and Seqirus. The CSL Behring segment offers plasma therapies for the treatment of immunodeficiency, bleeding disorders, hereditary angioedema, Alpha-1 antitrypsin deficiency, and neurological disorders.

