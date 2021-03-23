Cube Trading 238.5% Higher Over Last Week (AUTO)

Cube (CURRENCY:AUTO) traded 173.1% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 23:00 PM Eastern on March 23rd. One Cube token can now be purchased for $0.0015 or 0.00000003 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Cube has a market capitalization of $10.13 million and $2,642.00 worth of Cube was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last seven days, Cube has traded 238.5% higher against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

THETA (THETA) traded 29.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $14.23 or 0.00025946 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 3.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $26.94 or 0.00049120 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.23 or 0.00000411 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded down 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $340.33 or 0.00620433 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded down 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $36.94 or 0.00067346 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001825 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001832 BTC.

Chiliz (CHZ) traded 0.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.52 or 0.00000946 BTC.

Content Value Network (CVNT) traded 106,432% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.49 or 0.00004623 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded 4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $13.50 or 0.00024612 BTC.

Cube Profile

Cube is a token. Cube’s total supply is 7,200,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 6,774,940,000 tokens. Cube’s official message board is medium.com/@cubeintel . Cube’s official Twitter account is @cubeintel and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for Cube is cubeint.io

Cube Token Trading

