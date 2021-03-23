Cubic (NYSE:CUB) Stock Rating Reaffirmed by Canaccord Genuity

Cubic (NYSE:CUB)‘s stock had its “hold” rating reaffirmed by investment analysts at Canaccord Genuity in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday, AnalystRatings.com reports.

Several other analysts have also recently weighed in on CUB. Zacks Investment Research cut Cubic from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, February 11th. Truist cut Cubic from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 9th. Needham & Company LLC lowered Cubic from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 9th. Finally, William Blair lowered Cubic from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Monday, February 8th. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $66.36.

Get Cubic alerts:

NYSE:CUB opened at $75.20 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $2.39 billion, a P/E ratio of -578.46 and a beta of 0.89. The company has a current ratio of 1.30, a quick ratio of 1.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $68.42 and its 200-day moving average is $61.69. Cubic has a 1-year low of $30.86 and a 1-year high of $76.10.

Cubic (NYSE:CUB) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 8th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $0.38 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.01 by $0.37. The company had revenue of $318.80 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $329.22 million. Cubic had a positive return on equity of 10.97% and a negative net margin of 0.26%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 3.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted ($0.12) earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Cubic will post 3.22 EPS for the current year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of CUB. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in Cubic by 80.5% in the third quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 15,162 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $882,000 after buying an additional 6,760 shares during the period. First Trust Advisors LP lifted its stake in Cubic by 9.1% in the third quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 5,446 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $317,000 after buying an additional 455 shares during the period. California Public Employees Retirement System lifted its stake in Cubic by 3.1% in the third quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 65,600 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $3,816,000 after buying an additional 2,000 shares during the period. Aperio Group LLC lifted its stake in Cubic by 47.2% in the third quarter. Aperio Group LLC now owns 7,076 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $411,000 after buying an additional 2,269 shares during the period. Finally, M&T Bank Corp lifted its stake in Cubic by 7.6% in the third quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 8,762 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $510,000 after buying an additional 617 shares during the period.

Cubic Company Profile

Cubic Corporation designs, integrates, and operates systems, products, and services for command, control, communications, computers, intelligence, surveillance, and reconnaissance (C4ISR) customers worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Cubic Transportation Systems (CTS), Cubic Mission Solutions (CMS), and Cubic Global Defense (CGD) Systems.

Read More: How to Trade Using Analysts Ratings

Receive News & Ratings for Cubic Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cubic and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.