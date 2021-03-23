CURO Group (NYSE:CURO) Shares Up 1.9%

CURO Group Holdings Corp. (NYSE:CURO)’s share price shot up 1.9% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $14.79 and last traded at $14.62. 5,431 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 99% from the average session volume of 484,423 shares. The stock had previously closed at $14.35.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on CURO. Credit Suisse Group increased their target price on shares of CURO Group from $14.00 to $20.00 in a report on Monday, December 21st. TheStreet raised shares of CURO Group from an “e+” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Monday, December 7th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of CURO Group from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Thursday, February 11th.

The company has a current ratio of 3.99, a quick ratio of 3.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.10. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $15.42 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $11.36. The firm has a market capitalization of $600.57 million, a PE ratio of 6.00 and a beta of 3.13.

CURO Group (NYSE:CURO) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, February 5th. The company reported $0.20 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.11 by $0.09. CURO Group had a net margin of 10.64% and a return on equity of 115.45%. The business had revenue of $202.08 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $201.20 million. Analysts expect that CURO Group Holdings Corp. will post 1.48 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 2nd. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, February 16th were paid a dividend of $0.055 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 12th. This represents a $0.22 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.52%. CURO Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 8.30%.

In other CURO Group news, Director Fleischer & Lowe Gp I. Friedman sold 2,015,992 shares of CURO Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.65, for a total value of $31,550,274.80. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Donald Gayhardt sold 15,000 shares of CURO Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $13.16, for a total transaction of $197,400.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 788,565 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,377,515.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 2,045,992 shares of company stock valued at $31,961,125. Corporate insiders own 51.46% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. AQR Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in CURO Group in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $116,000. Acadian Asset Management LLC grew its stake in CURO Group by 18.6% in the 3rd quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 46,577 shares of the company’s stock worth $328,000 after acquiring an additional 7,310 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its stake in CURO Group by 9.4% in the 3rd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 111,110 shares of the company’s stock worth $784,000 after acquiring an additional 9,525 shares during the period. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. grew its stake in CURO Group by 129.5% in the 3rd quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. now owns 48,594 shares of the company’s stock worth $343,000 after acquiring an additional 27,420 shares during the period. Finally, Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership grew its stake in CURO Group by 17.2% in the 3rd quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 355,093 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,503,000 after acquiring an additional 52,177 shares during the period. 30.99% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

CURO Group Holdings Corp., a diversified consumer finance company, provides consumer finance to a range of underbanked consumers in the United States and Canada. The company offers unsecured installment loans, secured installment loans, open-end loans, and single-pay loans, as well as ancillary financial products, including check cashing, proprietary reloadable prepaid debit cards, demand deposit accounts, credit protection insurance, retail installment sales, and money transfer services.

