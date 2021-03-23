CURO Group (NYSE:CURO) Stock Price Up 1.9%

CURO Group Holdings Corp. (NYSE:CURO)’s share price rose 1.9% on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $14.79 and last traded at $14.62. Approximately 5,431 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 99% from the average daily volume of 484,423 shares. The stock had previously closed at $14.35.

CURO has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Credit Suisse Group upped their price target on shares of CURO Group from $14.00 to $20.00 in a report on Monday, December 21st. TheStreet raised shares of CURO Group from an “e+” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Monday, December 7th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of CURO Group from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 11th.

Get CURO Group alerts:

The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $15.42 and its 200 day moving average price is $11.36. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.10, a current ratio of 3.99 and a quick ratio of 3.99. The firm has a market cap of $600.57 million, a P/E ratio of 6.05 and a beta of 3.13.

CURO Group (NYSE:CURO) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, February 5th. The company reported $0.20 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.11 by $0.09. The business had revenue of $202.08 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $201.20 million. CURO Group had a net margin of 10.64% and a return on equity of 115.45%. As a group, analysts forecast that CURO Group Holdings Corp. will post 1.48 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 2nd. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, February 16th were given a dividend of $0.055 per share. This represents a $0.22 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.52%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 12th. CURO Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 8.30%.

In other CURO Group news, CEO Donald Gayhardt sold 15,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $14.23, for a total transaction of $213,450.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 788,565 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $11,221,279.95. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Fleischer & Lowe Gp I. Friedman sold 2,015,992 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.65, for a total transaction of $31,550,274.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 2,045,992 shares of company stock worth $31,961,125 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 51.46% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of CURO. Citigroup Inc. increased its holdings in shares of CURO Group by 306.9% in the fourth quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 3,577 shares of the company’s stock valued at $51,000 after purchasing an additional 2,698 shares during the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA increased its holdings in shares of CURO Group by 137.8% in the third quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 4,997 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 2,896 shares during the last quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of CURO Group by 26.6% in the third quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 6,361 shares of the company’s stock valued at $45,000 after purchasing an additional 1,338 shares during the last quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of CURO Group in the third quarter valued at $116,000. Finally, New York State Common Retirement Fund increased its holdings in shares of CURO Group by 66.7% in the fourth quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 16,500 shares of the company’s stock valued at $236,000 after purchasing an additional 6,600 shares during the last quarter. 30.99% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

CURO Group Company Profile (NYSE:CURO)

CURO Group Holdings Corp., a diversified consumer finance company, provides consumer finance to a range of underbanked consumers in the United States and Canada. The company offers unsecured installment loans, secured installment loans, open-end loans, and single-pay loans, as well as ancillary financial products, including check cashing, proprietary reloadable prepaid debit cards, demand deposit accounts, credit protection insurance, retail installment sales, and money transfer services.

Featured Article: What impact do institutional investors have on markets?

Receive News & Ratings for CURO Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CURO Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.