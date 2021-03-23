CustomContractNetwork (CCN) Price Hits $0.0000 on Exchanges

CustomContractNetwork (CURRENCY:CCN) traded down 97% against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 15:00 PM Eastern on March 23rd. One CustomContractNetwork coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on popular exchanges. During the last seven days, CustomContractNetwork has traded down 94.2% against the US dollar. CustomContractNetwork has a total market capitalization of $27,711.39 and approximately $35.00 worth of CustomContractNetwork was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Litecoin (LTC) traded down 4.6% against the dollar and now trades at $187.49 or 0.00339447 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0544 or 0.00000099 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.11 or 0.00003818 BTC.

Verge (XVG) traded down 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0321 or 0.00000058 BTC.

Polymath (POLY) traded up 8.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.60 or 0.00001091 BTC.

Syscoin (SYS) traded down 8.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.30 or 0.00000537 BTC.

Hellenic Coin (HNC) traded down 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $2.31 or 0.00004182 BTC.

Bytom (BTM) traded down 4.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.10 or 0.00000183 BTC.

XeniosCoin (XNC) traded down 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $1.33 or 0.00002406 BTC.

Einsteinium (EMC2) traded 6.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.31 or 0.00000559 BTC.

CustomContractNetwork Coin Profile

CustomContractNetwork (CCN) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was January 22nd, 2014. CustomContractNetwork’s total supply is 890,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 1,620,841,876 coins. The official website for CustomContractNetwork is customcontract.network . CustomContractNetwork’s official Twitter account is @CCNProject . CustomContractNetwork’s official message board is medium.com/@ccntoken . The Reddit community for CustomContractNetwork is /r/ccntoken and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “CannaCoin runs on a decentralized blockchain platform similar to bitcoin allowing users to send money across the network within seconds. This decentralized network is free of any central authority and follows the core principles set forth by the bitcoin community. The block reward halves every year and difficulty retargets using the kimoto gravity well. The coin is scrypt, block time is 60 seconds, and the total supply is capped at 13.14 million. CannaCoin uses Peer2Peer technology where money can be transferred between two users without the need for a third party. This enables the user to process transactions for the fraction of the cost charged by banks or financial institutions. “

CustomContractNetwork Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as CustomContractNetwork directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade CustomContractNetwork should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase CustomContractNetwork using one of the exchanges listed above.

