CVD Equipment (NASDAQ:CVV) Share Price Crosses Above 200-Day Moving Average of $4.43

CVD Equipment Co. (NASDAQ:CVV)’s stock price passed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $4.43 and traded as high as $4.94. CVD Equipment shares last traded at $4.85, with a volume of 49,259 shares trading hands.

The business’s fifty day moving average price is $5.34 and its 200 day moving average price is $4.43. The company has a quick ratio of 3.43, a current ratio of 3.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45.

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in CVD Equipment stock. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new position in shares of CVD Equipment Co. (NASDAQ:CVV) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor bought 11,485 shares of the industrial products company’s stock, valued at approximately $42,000. Virtu Financial LLC owned 0.17% of CVD Equipment at the end of the most recent quarter. 11.65% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

CVD Equipment Corporation develops, manufactures, and sells equipment and process solutions that are used to develop and manufacture materials and coatings for research and industrial applications in the United States and internationally. It operates through three segments: CVD, SDC, and CVD Materials.

