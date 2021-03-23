CVR Energy, Inc. (NYSE:CVI) Given Average Rating of “Hold” by Brokerages

Shares of CVR Energy, Inc. (NYSE:CVI) have been given a consensus rating of “Hold” by the nine research firms that are presently covering the stock, Marketbeat reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. The average 12 month target price among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $20.75.

Several research analysts have commented on CVI shares. Tudor Pickering upgraded shares of CVR Energy from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 8th. Raymond James started coverage on shares of CVR Energy in a report on Tuesday, December 15th. They set a “market perform” rating for the company. Citigroup upgraded shares of CVR Energy from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $16.00 to $31.00 in a report on Monday, February 22nd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of CVR Energy from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, January 8th. Finally, Scotiabank boosted their price objective on shares of CVR Energy from $17.00 to $23.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 2nd.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio raised its position in CVR Energy by 29.8% in the 3rd quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 3,569 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $44,000 after purchasing an additional 820 shares during the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA raised its position in CVR Energy by 31.1% in the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 8,642 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $107,000 after purchasing an additional 2,049 shares during the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC purchased a new stake in CVR Energy in the 4th quarter valued at $151,000. Ground Swell Capital LLC purchased a new stake in CVR Energy in the 4th quarter valued at $156,000. Finally, Fox Run Management L.L.C. purchased a new stake in CVR Energy in the 4th quarter valued at $204,000.

Shares of CVI stock opened at $21.17 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.29, a quick ratio of 2.16 and a current ratio of 2.74. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.13 billion, a P/E ratio of -14.70 and a beta of 2.05. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $21.77 and a 200 day moving average price of $16.22. CVR Energy has a fifty-two week low of $9.81 and a fifty-two week high of $27.02.

CVR Energy (NYSE:CVI) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, February 21st. The oil and gas company reported ($1.18) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.73) by ($0.45). CVR Energy had a negative net margin of 3.29% and a negative return on equity of 7.14%. The business had revenue of $1.12 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.04 billion. On average, research analysts forecast that CVR Energy will post -1.84 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About CVR Energy

CVR Energy, Inc, through its subsidiaries, engages in petroleum refining and nitrogen fertilizer manufacturing activities in the United States. The company operates through two segments, Petroleum and Nitrogen Fertilizer. The Petroleum segment refines and markets gasoline, diesel fuel, and other refined products.

