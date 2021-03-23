CVR Partners (NYSE:UAN) Share Price Crosses Above Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $14.48

CVR Partners, LP (NYSE:UAN)’s stock price passed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $14.48 and traded as high as $37.64. CVR Partners shares last traded at $36.89, with a volume of 97,537 shares trading hands.

The firm has a market capitalization of $394.43 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.92 and a beta of 1.84. The business’s 50-day moving average is $25.46 and its two-hundred day moving average is $14.48. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.88, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a current ratio of 1.69.

CVR Partners (NYSE:UAN) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 22nd. The basic materials company reported ($1.53) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.77) by $0.24. CVR Partners had a negative net margin of 30.71% and a negative return on equity of 17.27%.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in CVR Partners stock. Morgan Stanley lifted its position in CVR Partners, LP (NYSE:UAN) by 2.9% during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 1,455,761 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after acquiring an additional 40,430 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley owned approximately 1.31% of CVR Partners worth $1,263,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

CVR Partners, LP, together with its subsidiaries, produces and distributes nitrogen fertilizer products in the United States. The company offers ammonia products for agricultural and industrial customers; and urea and ammonium nitrate products to agricultural customers, as well as retailers and distributors.

