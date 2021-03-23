CVR Partners (NYSE:UAN) Share Price Crosses Above Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $14.48

CVR Partners, LP (NYSE:UAN)’s stock price passed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $14.48 and traded as high as $37.64. CVR Partners shares last traded at $36.89, with a volume of 97,537 shares trading hands.
The firm has a market capitalization of $394.43 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.92 and a beta of 1.84. The business’s 50-day moving average is $25.46 and its two-hundred day moving average is $14.48. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.88, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a current ratio of 1.69.
CVR Partners (NYSE:UAN) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 22nd. The basic materials company reported ($1.53) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.77) by $0.24. CVR Partners had a negative net margin of 30.71% and a negative return on equity of 17.27%.
About CVR Partners (NYSE:UAN)
CVR Partners, LP, together with its subsidiaries, produces and distributes nitrogen fertilizer products in the United States. The company offers ammonia products for agricultural and industrial customers; and urea and ammonium nitrate products to agricultural customers, as well as retailers and distributors.
Read More: What is the Hang Seng index?
Receive News & Ratings for CVR Partners Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CVR Partners and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.