DA Davidson Reiterates “Neutral” Rating for PotlatchDeltic (NASDAQ:PCH)

PotlatchDeltic (NASDAQ:PCH)‘s stock had its “neutral” rating reissued by analysts at DA Davidson in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, Benzinga reports.

Shares of PotlatchDeltic stock opened at $51.07 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.73, a quick ratio of 1.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.42 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 44.03 and a beta of 1.34. PotlatchDeltic has a 1-year low of $25.20 and a 1-year high of $54.85. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $52.14 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $47.67.

PotlatchDeltic (NASDAQ:PCH) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, January 31st. The real estate investment trust reported $1.48 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.39 by $0.09. PotlatchDeltic had a net margin of 8.62% and a return on equity of 9.37%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.30 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts predict that PotlatchDeltic will post 2.88 EPS for the current year.

In other PotlatchDeltic news, Director Michael J. Covey sold 18,293 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $53.13, for a total value of $971,907.09. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website . Also, CEO Eric J. Cremers sold 6,568 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $41.65, for a total transaction of $273,557.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold 31,902 shares of company stock worth $1,619,553 over the last quarter. 3.00% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in PotlatchDeltic by 4.5% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 8,351,900 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $417,763,000 after purchasing an additional 361,809 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its position in PotlatchDeltic by 10.7% in the fourth quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 2,133,622 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $106,724,000 after purchasing an additional 205,392 shares in the last quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can grew its position in PotlatchDeltic by 2,789.9% in the third quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 992,148 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,592,000 after purchasing an additional 957,817 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new position in PotlatchDeltic in the fourth quarter valued at $44,605,000. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its position in PotlatchDeltic by 4.8% in the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 837,078 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $41,871,000 after purchasing an additional 38,618 shares in the last quarter. 82.55% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

PotlatchDeltic (NASDAQ:PCH) is a leading Real Estate Investment Trust (REIT) that owns 1.8 million acres of timberlands in Alabama, Arkansas, Idaho, Louisiana, Minnesota and Mississippi. Through its taxable REIT subsidiary, the company also operates six sawmills, an industrial-grade plywood mill, a residential and commercial real estate development business and a rural timberland sales program.

