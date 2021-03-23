Danaher Co. (NYSE:DHR) Shares Sold by Schroder Investment Management Group

Schroder Investment Management Group cut its position in Danaher Co. (NYSE:DHR) by 34.4% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,048,172 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after selling 549,439 shares during the quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group owned about 0.15% of Danaher worth $232,840,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of DHR. Brasada Capital Management LP raised its stake in shares of Danaher by 40.9% during the third quarter. Brasada Capital Management LP now owns 49,539 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $10,667,000 after purchasing an additional 14,384 shares in the last quarter. Westwood Holdings Group Inc. bought a new position in shares of Danaher in the third quarter valued at approximately $242,000. Haverford Trust Co. increased its stake in shares of Danaher by 1.1% during the third quarter. Haverford Trust Co. now owns 12,353 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $2,660,000 after acquiring an additional 129 shares during the period. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp raised its holdings in Danaher by 10.2% during the third quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 110,681 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $23,833,000 after purchasing an additional 10,268 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Hexagon Capital Partners LLC bought a new position in Danaher during the 3rd quarter valued at $397,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 78.00% of the company’s stock.

DHR has been the subject of several research reports. Credit Suisse Group raised their target price on Danaher from $260.00 to $264.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 14th. Barclays assumed coverage on shares of Danaher in a report on Monday, March 8th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $260.00 target price for the company. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Danaher from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $228.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, March 16th. Royal Bank of Canada lowered Danaher from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and cut their target price for the stock from $273.00 to $234.00 in a research report on Wednesday, November 25th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on Danaher in a research note on Wednesday, December 2nd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $250.00 price target on the stock. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $236.47.

Shares of Danaher stock traded down $1.81 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $221.74. 50,742 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,740,279. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $227.47 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $225.04. Danaher Co. has a twelve month low of $119.60 and a twelve month high of $248.86. The stock has a market cap of $157.92 billion, a P/E ratio of 45.25, a PEG ratio of 1.92 and a beta of 0.72. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63, a quick ratio of 1.68 and a current ratio of 2.08.

Danaher (NYSE:DHR) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 28th. The conglomerate reported $2.08 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.84 by $0.24. The company had revenue of $6.76 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.62 billion. Danaher had a net margin of 18.05% and a return on equity of 12.94%. Danaher’s quarterly revenue was up 38.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.28 EPS. On average, equities research analysts expect that Danaher Co. will post 6.05 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 30th. Investors of record on Friday, March 26th will be paid a $0.21 dividend. This represents a $0.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.38%. This is an increase from Danaher’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.18. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 25th. Danaher’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 16.29%.

In other news, SVP Angela S. Lalor sold 6,437 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $244.70, for a total value of $1,575,133.90. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 25,148 shares in the company, valued at $6,153,715.60. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. 11.70% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Danaher Corporation designs, manufactures, and markets professional, medical, industrial, and commercial products and services worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Life Sciences, Diagnostics, and Environmental & Applied Solutions. The Life Sciences segment provides mass spectrometers; cellular analysis, lab automation, and centrifugation instruments; microscopes; and genomics consumables.

