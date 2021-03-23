Danaos (NYSE:DAC) Shares Gap Up to $53.12

Shares of Danaos Co. (NYSE:DAC) gapped up before the market opened on Tuesday . The stock had previously closed at $53.12, but opened at $54.68. Danaos shares last traded at $51.06, with a volume of 33,241 shares trading hands.

Separately, Jefferies Financial Group lifted their price objective on Danaos from $50.00 to $60.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday.

Get Danaos alerts:

The stock has a fifty day moving average of $39.93 and a 200 day moving average of $20.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.32, a quick ratio of 0.71 and a current ratio of 0.75. The company has a market capitalization of $1.01 billion, a PE ratio of 8.51 and a beta of 1.72.

Danaos (NYSE:DAC) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 15th. The shipping company reported $2.29 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.27 by $0.02. Danaos had a return on equity of 17.25% and a net margin of 31.89%. The company had revenue of $119.64 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $115.48 million. As a group, equities analysts predict that Danaos Co. will post 7.12 EPS for the current year.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in DAC. Gratia Capital LLC bought a new stake in Danaos in the 4th quarter worth approximately $8,014,000. Impala Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Danaos during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $5,559,000. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ bought a new position in shares of Danaos during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $5,441,000. Foundry Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Danaos during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $3,802,000. Finally, Morgan Stanley bought a new position in shares of Danaos during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $3,673,000. 23.49% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Danaos (NYSE:DAC)

Danaos Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, owns and operates containerships in Australia, Asia, Europe, and the United States. The company offers seaborne transportation services, such as chartering its vessels to liner companies. As of October 12, 2020, it had a fleet of 63 containerships aggregating 385,769 twenty foot equivalent units in capacity.

Featured Story: CAC 40 Index

Receive News & Ratings for Danaos Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Danaos and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.