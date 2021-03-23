DAO Maker (DAO) Trading 59.1% Higher Over Last 7 Days

DAO Maker (CURRENCY:DAO) traded down 0.8% against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 23:00 PM Eastern on March 23rd. One DAO Maker coin can now be bought for approximately $7.83 or 0.00014326 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. DAO Maker has a market cap of $128.38 million and $6.15 million worth of DAO Maker was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last week, DAO Maker has traded 59.1% higher against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001831 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 1.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $256.12 or 0.00468694 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 5.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $34.16 or 0.00062520 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 7.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.55 or 0.00001003 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded up 4.2% against the dollar and now trades at $81.21 or 0.00148608 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded 1.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $444.14 or 0.00812779 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded down 7.3% against the dollar and now trades at $28.32 or 0.00051831 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded 0.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $41.37 or 0.00075712 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Bridge Oracle (BRG) traded 1.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.27 or 0.00000499 BTC.

DAO Maker Coin Profile

DAO Maker’s total supply is 311,210,311 coins and its circulating supply is 16,400,000 coins. DAO Maker’s official Twitter account is @thedaomaker

According to CryptoCompare, "After the DAO hack, a hard fork has been implemented in the Ethereum blockchain to allow DAO token holders to withdraw their ETH. The easiest way to get your ETH back seems to be through https://www.myetherwallet.com/#the-dao. Another easy way at the moment is to install the latest version of mist https://github.com/ethereum/mist/releases and go to https://slacknation.github.io/medium/12/12.html (inside the Mist browser obviously). Press the first button, wait for 1 block, press the second button. This works only for addresses that have DAO tokens linked to them. "

Buying and Selling DAO Maker

