Daqo New Energy Corp. (NYSE:DQ) Position Reduced by Sandbar Asset Management LLP

Sandbar Asset Management LLP cut its position in shares of Daqo New Energy Corp. (NYSE:DQ) by 7.8% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 58,020 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 4,929 shares during the quarter. Sandbar Asset Management LLP owned 0.08% of Daqo New Energy worth $3,328,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of DQ. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Daqo New Energy by 2,997.0% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,850,452 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $335,583,000 after purchasing an additional 5,661,546 shares during the period. Ninety One UK Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Daqo New Energy in the 4th quarter valued at about $171,431,000. Handelsbanken Fonder AB increased its holdings in shares of Daqo New Energy by 159.1% in the 4th quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB now owns 1,210,274 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $69,421,000 after purchasing an additional 743,150 shares during the period. Elephas Investment Management Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Daqo New Energy in the 4th quarter valued at about $56,557,000. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in shares of Daqo New Energy by 33.3% in the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 629,537 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $85,139,000 after purchasing an additional 157,140 shares during the period. 14.58% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Daqo New Energy alerts:

NYSE:DQ traded down $5.51 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $74.96. The stock had a trading volume of 77,380 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,878,918. The business’s 50 day moving average is $100.69 and its 200 day moving average is $61.59. Daqo New Energy Corp. has a fifty-two week low of $8.37 and a fifty-two week high of $130.33. The stock has a market cap of $5.21 billion, a P/E ratio of 77.52 and a beta of 0.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20, a current ratio of 0.54 and a quick ratio of 0.38.

Daqo New Energy (NYSE:DQ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, March 8th. The semiconductor company reported $0.96 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.15 by ($0.19). Daqo New Energy had a return on equity of 12.41% and a net margin of 13.98%. Equities analysts expect that Daqo New Energy Corp. will post 1.84 EPS for the current year.

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Daqo New Energy from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $89.00 target price on the stock in a report on Friday, January 8th. Roth Capital dropped their target price on Daqo New Energy from $115.00 to $97.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, March 10th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on Daqo New Energy in a report on Tuesday, December 8th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $62.00 target price on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $65.45.

Daqo New Energy Company Profile

Daqo New Energy Corp., together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells polysilicon to photovoltaic product manufactures in the People's Republic of China. It offers ready-to-use polysilicon, and packaged to meet crucible stacking, pulling, and solidification products. The company was formerly known as Mega Stand International Limited and changed its name to Daqo New Energy Corp.

See Also: What is the definition of arbitrage?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DQ? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Daqo New Energy Corp. (NYSE:DQ).

Receive News & Ratings for Daqo New Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Daqo New Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.