Darden Restaurants (NYSE:DRI) PT Raised to $151.00

Darden Restaurants (NYSE:DRI) had its target price raised by stock analysts at Royal Bank of Canada from $138.00 to $151.00 in a research note issued on Tuesday, The Fly reports. The brokerage presently has an “outperform” rating on the restaurant operator’s stock. Royal Bank of Canada’s price objective would suggest a potential upside of 10.43% from the stock’s previous close.

Other research analysts have also issued research reports about the stock. KeyCorp upped their price target on shares of Darden Restaurants from $124.00 to $130.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, December 21st. Stephens upped their price objective on shares of Darden Restaurants from $115.00 to $135.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, December 18th. Credit Suisse Group upped their price objective on shares of Darden Restaurants from $112.00 to $136.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, December 21st. MKM Partners reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of Darden Restaurants in a report on Monday. Finally, Argus upped their price objective on shares of Darden Restaurants from $115.00 to $130.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 23rd. Eleven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $122.97.

Shares of Darden Restaurants stock opened at $136.74 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 0.72, a quick ratio of 0.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38. Darden Restaurants has a 12-month low of $37.15 and a 12-month high of $147.93. The firm has a market capitalization of $17.82 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -142.44, a PEG ratio of 2.31 and a beta of 1.48. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $134.99 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $119.34.

Darden Restaurants (NYSE:DRI) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, December 17th. The restaurant operator reported $0.74 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.71 by $0.03. Darden Restaurants had a negative net margin of 1.70% and a positive return on equity of 10.47%. The business had revenue of $1.66 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.69 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.12 EPS. Darden Restaurants’s revenue for the quarter was down 19.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Darden Restaurants will post 3.3 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Darden Restaurants news, insider Daniel J. Kiernan sold 16,198 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, February 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $132.70, for a total transaction of $2,149,474.60. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 21,512 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,854,642.40. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Melvin John Martin sold 2,800 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $118.84, for a total transaction of $332,752.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 6,875 shares in the company, valued at $817,025. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 97,955 shares of company stock worth $12,906,919. Insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of DRI. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC raised its position in shares of Darden Restaurants by 1.5% in the third quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 10,070 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $1,014,000 after buying an additional 145 shares during the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC raised its position in shares of Darden Restaurants by 5.0% in the third quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 31,304 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $3,154,000 after buying an additional 1,502 shares during the last quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC raised its position in shares of Darden Restaurants by 3.9% in the third quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 3,532 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $355,000 after buying an additional 131 shares during the last quarter. AJO LP acquired a new stake in shares of Darden Restaurants in the third quarter valued at about $275,000. Finally, BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp raised its position in shares of Darden Restaurants by 9.3% in the third quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 22,525 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $2,269,000 after buying an additional 1,910 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.35% of the company’s stock.

Darden Restaurants Company Profile

Darden Restaurants, Inc, through its subsidiaries, owns and operates full-service restaurants in the United States and Canada. As of May 31, 2020, it owned and operated approximately 1,804 restaurants, which included 868 under the Olive Garden, 522 under the LongHorn Steakhouse, 165 under the Cheddar's Scratch Kitchen, 81 under the Yard House, 60 under The Capital Grille, 44 under the Seasons 52, 41 under the Bahama Breeze, and 23 under the Eddie V's Prime Seafood brands.

