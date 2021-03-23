Darling Ingredients Inc. (NYSE:DAR) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Buy” by Analysts

Darling Ingredients Inc. (NYSE:DAR) has received a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the twelve brokerages that are covering the stock, Marketbeat.com reports. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 1 year target price among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $68.90.

DAR has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Darling Ingredients from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, March 8th. Credit Suisse Group increased their target price on shares of Darling Ingredients from $80.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 10th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of Darling Ingredients from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $84.00 target price for the company in a report on Thursday, March 11th. Piper Sandler began coverage on shares of Darling Ingredients in a report on Monday, March 8th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $95.00 target price for the company. Finally, BMO Capital Markets increased their target price on shares of Darling Ingredients from $63.00 to $72.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Thursday, March 4th.

DAR opened at $71.17 on Tuesday. Darling Ingredients has a twelve month low of $14.86 and a twelve month high of $79.65. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $70.06 and a 200 day simple moving average of $54.06. The company has a quick ratio of 0.84, a current ratio of 1.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51. The stock has a market capitalization of $11.57 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.13 and a beta of 1.33.

Darling Ingredients (NYSE:DAR) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, March 1st. The company reported $0.45 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.38 by $0.07. Darling Ingredients had a net margin of 14.50% and a return on equity of 15.13%. The business had revenue of $1.02 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $908.07 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.44 earnings per share. Darling Ingredients’s revenue was up 18.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Darling Ingredients will post 1.88 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CEO Randall C. Stuewe sold 122,591 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $70.03, for a total value of $8,585,047.73. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 853,789 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $59,790,843.67. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, EVP Jos Vervoort sold 14,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $68.13, for a total value of $953,820.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 49,109 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,345,796.17. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 2.96% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in DAR. International Assets Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in Darling Ingredients during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $40,000. Planned Solutions Inc. acquired a new stake in Darling Ingredients during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $58,000. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. increased its position in Darling Ingredients by 101.3% during the 4th quarter. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. now owns 469 shares of the company’s stock valued at $87,000 after purchasing an additional 236 shares during the period. Magnus Financial Group LLC acquired a new stake in Darling Ingredients during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $204,000. Finally, Mirova acquired a new stake in Darling Ingredients during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $209,000. 94.72% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Darling Ingredients Company Profile

Darling Ingredients Inc develops, produces, and sells natural ingredients from edible and inedible bio-nutrients. The company operates through three segments: Feed Ingredients, Food Ingredients, and Fuel Ingredients. It offers ingredients and customized specialty solutions for customers in the pharmaceutical, food, pet food, feed, industrial, fuel, bioenergy, and fertilizer industries.

