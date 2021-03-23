Dash Hits 1-Day Volume of $676.93 Million (DASH)

Dash (CURRENCY:DASH) traded 2.5% lower against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 23:00 PM Eastern on March 23rd. Over the last week, Dash has traded down 6.7% against the US dollar. Dash has a market cap of $2.08 billion and approximately $676.93 million worth of Dash was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Dash coin can currently be bought for $207.45 or 0.00379630 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Secret (SCRT) traded down 4.5% against the dollar and now trades at $2.67 or 0.00004894 BTC.

MimbleWimbleCoin (MWC) traded 1.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $14.47 or 0.00026477 BTC.

Meme (MEME) traded 29.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3,366.12 or 0.06160044 BTC.

DigitalBits (XDB) traded 3.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0790 or 0.00000145 BTC.

SYNC Network (SYNC) traded down 12.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.13 or 0.00000245 BTC.

CPChain (CPC) traded 17.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0174 or 0.00000032 BTC.

I/O Coin (IOC) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.29 or 0.00000534 BTC.

Pinkcoin (PINK) traded down 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0082 or 0.00000015 BTC.

Enigma (ENG) traded 6.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.20 or 0.00000370 BTC.

Memetic / PepeCoin (MEME) traded 13.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0508 or 0.00000093 BTC.

About Dash

DASH is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the X11 hashing algorithm. It launched on January 19th, 2014. Dash’s total supply is 10,038,334 coins. Dash’s official Twitter account is @Dashpay and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Dash is /r/dashpay and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official website for Dash is www.dash.org . Dash’s official message board is www.dash.org/forum

According to CryptoCompare, “Difficulty retargets each blockBlock reward decreases each block according to the formula: BaseReward = (MSupply – A)/218, where MSupply = (264 – 1) atomic units and 'A' is amount of already generated coinsPOW mechanism is a voting system for users”

