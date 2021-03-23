Data I/O (NASDAQ:DAIO) Stock Passes Above 200 Day Moving Average of $4.33

Data I/O Co. (NASDAQ:DAIO) crossed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $4.33 and traded as high as $5.46. Data I/O shares last traded at $5.37, with a volume of 13,580 shares traded.

The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $5.46 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $4.33. The company has a market capitalization of $45.19 million, a P/E ratio of -15.34 and a beta of 1.30.

Data I/O (NASDAQ:DAIO) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 25th. The electronics maker reported ($0.20) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.02) by ($0.18). Data I/O had a negative return on equity of 13.52% and a negative net margin of 13.24%. The company had revenue of $4.94 million for the quarter.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its stake in Data I/O by 4.1% during the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 701,443 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $2,890,000 after acquiring an additional 27,372 shares during the last quarter. Kovack Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Data I/O during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $968,000. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC boosted its position in shares of Data I/O by 3.2% during the third quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 203,600 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $647,000 after buying an additional 6,250 shares during the period. Worth Venture Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Data I/O during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $208,000. Finally, Greenhaven Road Investment Management L.P. purchased a new position in shares of Data I/O during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $47,000. 38.20% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Data I/O Company Profile (NASDAQ:DAIO)

Data I/O Corporation designs, manufactures, and sells programming and security deployment systems and services for electronic device manufacturers in the United States, Europe, and internationally. Its programming system products are used to program integrated circuits (ICs) with the specific data necessary for the ICs.

