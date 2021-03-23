Data I/O (NASDAQ:DAIO) Stock Passes Above 200 Day Moving Average of $4.33

Data I/O Co. (NASDAQ:DAIO) crossed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $4.33 and traded as high as $5.46. Data I/O shares last traded at $5.37, with a volume of 13,580 shares traded.
The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $5.46 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $4.33. The company has a market capitalization of $45.19 million, a P/E ratio of -15.34 and a beta of 1.30.
Data I/O (NASDAQ:DAIO) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 25th. The electronics maker reported ($0.20) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.02) by ($0.18). Data I/O had a negative return on equity of 13.52% and a negative net margin of 13.24%. The company had revenue of $4.94 million for the quarter.
Data I/O Company Profile (NASDAQ:DAIO)
Data I/O Corporation designs, manufactures, and sells programming and security deployment systems and services for electronic device manufacturers in the United States, Europe, and internationally. Its programming system products are used to program integrated circuits (ICs) with the specific data necessary for the ICs.
