Databroker (DTX) Hits Market Capitalization of $2.27 Million

Databroker (CURRENCY:DTX) traded up 26.6% against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 22:00 PM Eastern on March 23rd. During the last week, Databroker has traded 0.6% lower against the dollar. Databroker has a market capitalization of $2.27 million and approximately $17,720.00 worth of Databroker was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Databroker coin can currently be bought for about $0.0299 or 0.00000055 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get Databroker alerts:

THETA (THETA) traded up 28.5% against the dollar and now trades at $13.78 or 0.00025195 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 3.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $26.80 or 0.00049014 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00000409 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded down 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $337.17 or 0.00616679 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 1.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $36.84 or 0.00067379 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001830 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001834 BTC.

Chiliz (CHZ) traded down 3.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.51 or 0.00000940 BTC.

Content Value Network (CVNT) traded up 106,432% against the dollar and now trades at $2.49 or 0.00004623 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded down 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $12.93 or 0.00023642 BTC.

About Databroker

Databroker is a coin. It was first traded on January 22nd, 2018. Databroker’s total supply is 225,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 75,990,213 coins. The official message board for Databroker is medium.com/databrokerdao . Databroker’s official website is databrokerdao.com . Databroker’s official Twitter account is @DataBrokerDAO

According to CryptoCompare, “DataBroker DAO is the first marketplace to sell & buy sensor data. As a decentralised marketplace for IoT sensor data using Blockchain technology, DataBroker DAO enables sensor owners to turn generated data into revenue streams. This will open up a wealth of opportunities for various industries. Data will be used and become more effective. “

Databroker Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Databroker directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Databroker should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Databroker using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Databroker Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Databroker and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.