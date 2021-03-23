Datum (DAT) Reaches Market Capitalization of $5.02 Million

Datum (CURRENCY:DAT) traded 0.5% lower against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 16:00 PM ET on March 23rd. One Datum token can now be purchased for $0.0036 or 0.00000006 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Datum has a market cap of $5.02 million and $141,595.00 worth of Datum was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, Datum has traded up 36.6% against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

THETA (THETA) traded up 31.6% against the dollar and now trades at $13.63 or 0.00024688 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 5.9% against the dollar and now trades at $27.41 or 0.00049641 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded down 5.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.21 or 0.00000386 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded down 6.3% against the dollar and now trades at $345.00 or 0.00624914 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded down 4.7% against the dollar and now trades at $37.49 or 0.00067904 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001812 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001818 BTC.

Chiliz (CHZ) traded 3.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.51 or 0.00000922 BTC.

Content Value Network (CVNT) traded up 106,432% against the dollar and now trades at $2.49 or 0.00004623 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded 4.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $13.05 or 0.00023631 BTC.

About Datum

Datum (CRYPTO:DAT) is a token. It launched on December 9th, 2017. Datum’s total supply is 2,653,841,598 tokens and its circulating supply is 1,397,966,673 tokens. The official website for Datum is datum.org . Datum’s official Twitter account is @datumnetwork and its Facebook page is accessible here

Buying and Selling Datum

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Datum directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Datum should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Datum using one of the exchanges listed above.

