DAV Coin (DAV) Price Reaches $0.0033 on Top Exchanges

DAV Coin (CURRENCY:DAV) traded up 8.3% against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 16:00 PM E.T. on March 23rd. DAV Coin has a market cap of $2.31 million and approximately $3.79 million worth of DAV Coin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last week, DAV Coin has traded 369.3% higher against the dollar. One DAV Coin token can now be bought for about $0.0033 or 0.00000006 BTC on major exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Uniswap (UNI) traded 9.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $32.23 or 0.00058387 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded 5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $186.98 or 0.00338692 BTC.

Wrapped Bitcoin (WBTC) traded 2.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $55,279.07 or 1.00128933 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded down 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0544 or 0.00000098 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded down 4.8% against the dollar and now trades at $19.18 or 0.00034747 BTC.

Creditcoin (CTC) traded down 6.4% against the dollar and now trades at $6.20 or 0.00011230 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $2.11 or 0.00003826 BTC.

Verge (XVG) traded down 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0321 or 0.00000058 BTC.

Venus (XVS) traded down 5.5% against the dollar and now trades at $43.37 or 0.00078554 BTC.

Polymath (POLY) traded 8.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.60 or 0.00001089 BTC.

DAV Coin Profile

DAV Coin is a token. Its genesis date was October 30th, 2017. DAV Coin’s total supply is 1,380,276,938 tokens and its circulating supply is 693,650,813 tokens. DAV Coin’s official Twitter account is @DavorCoin . The official website for DAV Coin is dav.network . The Reddit community for DAV Coin is /r/DAVNetwork and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . DAV Coin’s official message board is medium.com/davnetwork

According to CryptoCompare, “DAV is an open source transportation platform. It provides the users with a decentralized marketplace where he can buy or sell transportations services. The DAV protocol links the vehicles, users, and service providers by giving them the tools to discover, communicate, and transact with each other. The DAV token is an Ethereum-based (ERC-20) cryptocurrency. It is a utility token used to pay for transportation services on the DAV platform. “

DAV Coin Token Trading

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as DAV Coin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade DAV Coin should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase DAV Coin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

