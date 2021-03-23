Decentral Games Trading 5.3% Higher Over Last 7 Days (DG)

Decentral Games (CURRENCY:DG) traded down 7.7% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 19:00 PM Eastern on March 23rd. In the last week, Decentral Games has traded 5.3% higher against the US dollar. Decentral Games has a market capitalization of $89.90 million and approximately $2.62 million worth of Decentral Games was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Decentral Games token can now be bought for about $488.53 or 0.00892728 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001829 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 1.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $255.69 or 0.00467250 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $34.49 or 0.00063027 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 2.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.55 or 0.00001014 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded up 8.1% against the dollar and now trades at $82.48 or 0.00150717 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded down 3.8% against the dollar and now trades at $28.56 or 0.00052181 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded down 5.4% against the dollar and now trades at $425.61 or 0.00777748 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded down 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $40.92 or 0.00074771 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Bridge Oracle (BRG) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.28 or 0.00000503 BTC.

Decentral Games Token Profile

Decentral Games’ total supply is 1,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 184,032 tokens. The official website for Decentral Games is decentral.games

