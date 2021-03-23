Decentralized Vulnerability Platform 24-Hour Trading Volume Hits $5.39 Million (DVP)

Decentralized Vulnerability Platform (CURRENCY:DVP) traded 13.4% lower against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 22:00 PM E.T. on March 23rd. In the last week, Decentralized Vulnerability Platform has traded down 33.8% against the US dollar. One Decentralized Vulnerability Platform coin can now be bought for about $0.0739 or 0.00000135 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Decentralized Vulnerability Platform has a market cap of $21.98 million and approximately $5.39 million worth of Decentralized Vulnerability Platform was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

THETA (THETA) traded up 28.5% against the dollar and now trades at $13.78 or 0.00025195 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 3.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $26.80 or 0.00049014 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00000409 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded down 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $337.17 or 0.00616679 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded down 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $36.84 or 0.00067379 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001830 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001834 BTC.

Chiliz (CHZ) traded down 3.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.51 or 0.00000940 BTC.

Content Value Network (CVNT) traded 106,432% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.49 or 0.00004623 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded down 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $12.93 or 0.00023642 BTC.

Decentralized Vulnerability Platform Coin Profile

Decentralized Vulnerability Platform (CRYPTO:DVP) is a coin. It launched on August 2nd, 2018. Decentralized Vulnerability Platform’s total supply is 5,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 297,455,702 coins. Decentralized Vulnerability Platform’s official Twitter account is @dvpnetio and its Facebook page is accessible here . Decentralized Vulnerability Platform’s official website is dvpnet.io

According to CryptoCompare, “The full name of DVP is the Decentralized Vulnerability Platform and it is the first decentralized vulnerability platform in the world. The DVP community is a decentralized autonomous organization, which is responsible for the vulnerability identification from multi-dimensions and comprehensive. At the same time, it acts as the core bridge between the white hats and the blockchain projects to provide an efficient and transparent blockchain security information platform, which will help improve the overall security awareness and build a better blockchain ecology. The DVP community will provide some public welfare services, in which the white hats can help the blockchain projects identify the security vulnerabilities and deliver them to DVP. As rewards, the white hat will by paying the corresponding bounty. By this model, it will lead to the achievement of a win-win virtuous circle for both the blockchain projects and the white hats. “

Decentralized Vulnerability Platform Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Decentralized Vulnerability Platform directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Decentralized Vulnerability Platform should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Decentralized Vulnerability Platform using one of the exchanges listed above.

