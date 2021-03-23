Decibel Therapeutics (DBTX) – Research Analysts’ Recent Ratings Updates

Decibel Therapeutics (NASDAQ: DBTX) has recently received a number of price target changes and ratings updates:
- 3/15/2021 – Decibel Therapeutics is now covered by analysts at Barclays PLC. They set an “overweight” rating and a $30.00 price target on the stock.
- 3/15/2021 – Decibel Therapeutics is now covered by analysts at SVB Leerink LLC. They set an “outperform” rating and a $26.00 price target on the stock.
- 3/15/2021 – Decibel Therapeutics is now covered by analysts at BMO Capital Markets. They set an “outperform” rating and a $30.00 price target on the stock.
- 3/15/2021 – Decibel Therapeutics is now covered by analysts at Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell. They set a “buy” rating and a $29.00 price target on the stock.
Shares of DBTX traded up $0.42 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $14.41. 97,087 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 224,226. Decibel Therapeutics, Inc. has a 12-month low of $12.75 and a 12-month high of $24.39.
In related news, Director Plc Glaxosmithkline acquired 150,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 17th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $18.00 per share, with a total value of $2,700,000.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, major shareholder Casdin Partners Master Fund, L purchased 575,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 17th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $18.00 per share, for a total transaction of $10,350,000.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here.
