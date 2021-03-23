Decibel Therapeutics (DBTX) – Research Analysts’ Recent Ratings Updates

Decibel Therapeutics (NASDAQ: DBTX) has recently received a number of price target changes and ratings updates:

3/9/2021 – Decibel Therapeutics is now covered by analysts at Barclays PLC. They set an “overweight” rating and a $30.00 price target on the stock.

3/9/2021 – Decibel Therapeutics is now covered by analysts at SVB Leerink LLC. They set an “outperform” rating and a $26.00 price target on the stock.

3/9/2021 – Decibel Therapeutics is now covered by analysts at BMO Capital Markets. They set an “outperform” rating and a $30.00 price target on the stock.

3/9/2021 – Decibel Therapeutics is now covered by analysts at Citigroup Inc.. They set a “buy” rating and a $29.00 price target on the stock.

Shares of DBTX traded up $0.42 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $14.41. 97,087 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 224,226. Decibel Therapeutics, Inc. has a 12-month low of $12.75 and a 12-month high of $24.39.

In related news, Director Plc Glaxosmithkline acquired 150,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 17th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $18.00 per share, with a total value of $2,700,000.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, major shareholder Casdin Partners Master Fund, L purchased 575,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 17th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $18.00 per share, for a total transaction of $10,350,000.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here.

Decibel Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biotechnology company, engages in discovering and developing transformative treatments for hearing and balance disorders. Its product candidates and programs focuses on three areas, such as Gene Therapies for Congenital, Monogenic Hearing Loss designed to restore functional cells within the cochlea to address hearing disorders caused by single gene mutations; Gene Therapies for Hair Cell Regeneration designed to replace lost hair cells within the inner ear to address acquired hearing loss and balance disorders; and Otoprotection Therapeutic in clinical development to prevent hearing loss in cancer patients undergoing chemotherapy with cisplatin.

