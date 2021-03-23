DeFi Yield Protocol (DYP) Reaches One Day Trading Volume of $927,241.00

DeFi Yield Protocol (CURRENCY:DYP) traded down 6.1% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 15:00 PM E.T. on March 23rd. Over the last seven days, DeFi Yield Protocol has traded down 18.6% against the US dollar. DeFi Yield Protocol has a total market cap of $9.54 million and $927,241.00 worth of DeFi Yield Protocol was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One DeFi Yield Protocol token can currently be purchased for about $2.69 or 0.00004877 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 5.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $257.31 or 0.00465872 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001811 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $35.19 or 0.00063708 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 6.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.55 or 0.00001004 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded up 7.6% against the dollar and now trades at $83.56 or 0.00151296 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded down 8.8% against the dollar and now trades at $29.36 or 0.00053150 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded down 4.6% against the dollar and now trades at $430.15 or 0.00778804 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded 3.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $41.67 or 0.00075447 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Bridge Oracle (BRG) traded 0.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.28 or 0.00000499 BTC.

DeFi Yield Protocol Token Profile

DeFi Yield Protocol’s total supply is 30,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 3,542,128 tokens. DeFi Yield Protocol’s official message board is dypfinance.medium.com . DeFi Yield Protocol’s official website is dyp.finance

Buying and Selling DeFi Yield Protocol

