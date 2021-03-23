DeNA (OTCMKTS:DNACF) Sets New 1-Year High at $21.14

Shares of DeNA Co., Ltd. (OTCMKTS:DNACF) reached a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $21.14 and last traded at $21.14, with a volume of 1 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $18.63.

DNACF has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of DeNA from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, February 12th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised DeNA from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, January 8th.

The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $19.62 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $18.28. The company has a market cap of $3.07 billion, a P/E ratio of -5.75 and a beta of 0.61. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09, a quick ratio of 3.29 and a current ratio of 3.28.

DeNA Co, Ltd. develops and operates mobile and online services worldwide. The company operates Coopel, a cloud robotic process automation service; Mobage, a platform that hosts free-to-play mobile games; Yahoo! Mobage, which offers games for PC browsers; and AndApp, a platform that allows users to play mobile game apps on PC browsers under the same user account.

