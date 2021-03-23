DePay (DEPAY) Price Reaches $4.90 on Top Exchanges

DePay (CURRENCY:DEPAY) traded 27.6% higher against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 19:00 PM E.T. on March 23rd. One DePay coin can now be purchased for $4.90 or 0.00008955 BTC on major exchanges. DePay has a market capitalization of $14.82 million and $559,185.00 worth of DePay was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last seven days, DePay has traded 36.7% higher against the US dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001829 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded down 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $255.69 or 0.00467250 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $34.49 or 0.00063027 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.55 or 0.00001014 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 8.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $82.48 or 0.00150717 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded down 3.8% against the dollar and now trades at $28.56 or 0.00052181 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded 5.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $425.61 or 0.00777748 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded down 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $40.92 or 0.00074771 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Bridge Oracle (BRG) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.28 or 0.00000503 BTC.

About DePay

DePay’s total supply is 63,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 3,024,649 coins.

DePay Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as DePay directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade DePay should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase DePay using one of the exchanges listed above.

