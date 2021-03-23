Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft Raises Boyd Gaming (NYSE:BYD) Price Target to $67.00

Boyd Gaming (NYSE:BYD) had its price target upped by research analysts at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from $65.00 to $67.00 in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, The Fly reports. The brokerage presently has a “buy” rating on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft’s target price points to a potential upside of 10.65% from the stock’s previous close. The analysts noted that the move was a valuation call.

Other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. Truist lifted their price objective on Boyd Gaming from $60.00 to $65.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 17th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on Boyd Gaming from $58.00 to $60.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 25th. Zacks Investment Research cut Boyd Gaming from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $49.50 price objective for the company. in a research note on Friday, January 8th. Bank of America lifted their price objective on Boyd Gaming from $40.00 to $47.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, December 4th. Finally, KeyCorp began coverage on Boyd Gaming in a research note on Wednesday, January 13th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $58.00 price objective for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $44.28.

BYD stock opened at $60.55 on Tuesday. The business has a fifty day moving average of $57.13 and a two-hundred day moving average of $42.39. The company has a quick ratio of 1.19, a current ratio of 1.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.79. The stock has a market cap of $6.77 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -104.40, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.18 and a beta of 2.24. Boyd Gaming has a 52-week low of $10.89 and a 52-week high of $66.62.

Boyd Gaming (NYSE:BYD) last posted its earnings results on Monday, February 15th. The company reported $0.46 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.39 by $0.07. The company had revenue of $635.87 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $614.67 million. Boyd Gaming had a negative return on equity of 1.09% and a negative net margin of 2.71%. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Boyd Gaming will post -0.2 EPS for the current year.

In other Boyd Gaming news, Director Robert L. Boughner sold 14,811 shares of Boyd Gaming stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $61.62, for a total transaction of $912,653.82. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP Stephen S. Thompson sold 13,187 shares of Boyd Gaming stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.47, for a total value of $797,417.89. 29.08% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its holdings in shares of Boyd Gaming by 4.5% in the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 501,058 shares of the company’s stock valued at $21,505,000 after purchasing an additional 21,431 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Boyd Gaming in the 4th quarter valued at about $45,080,000. Principal Financial Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Boyd Gaming by 2.5% in the 4th quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 238,233 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,225,000 after purchasing an additional 5,861 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its holdings in shares of Boyd Gaming by 6.0% in the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 3,246,726 shares of the company’s stock valued at $139,350,000 after purchasing an additional 184,493 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. lifted its holdings in shares of Boyd Gaming by 24.5% in the 4th quarter. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. now owns 19,490 shares of the company’s stock valued at $837,000 after purchasing an additional 3,834 shares during the last quarter. 69.14% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Boyd Gaming

Boyd Gaming Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a multi-jurisdictional gaming company. It operates through three segments: Las Vegas Locals, Downtown Las Vegas, and Midwest & South. As of October 26, 2020, the company operated 29 gaming entertainment properties located in Nevada, Illinois, Indiana, Iowa, Kansas, Louisiana, Mississippi, Missouri, Ohio, and Pennsylvania.

