Dev Protocol (DEV) Price Tops $10.70 on Major Exchanges

Dev Protocol (CURRENCY:DEV) traded 3.8% higher against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 13:00 PM Eastern on March 23rd. One Dev Protocol token can currently be bought for about $10.70 or 0.00019176 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Dev Protocol has a total market cap of $11.85 million and approximately $712,931.00 worth of Dev Protocol was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last week, Dev Protocol has traded 11.6% higher against the dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

WINk (WIN) traded down 8.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Kleros (PNK) traded 4.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0882 or 0.00000158 BTC.

Phore (PHR) traded 1.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.50 or 0.00000887 BTC.

Particl (PART) traded down 5.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.90 or 0.00001621 BTC.

Team Finance (TEAM) traded down 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $2.58 or 0.00008136 BTC.

MojoCoin (MOJO) traded down 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0100 or 0.00000018 BTC.

TEAM (TokenStars) (TEAM) traded 16.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0087 or 0.00000016 BTC.

Bitradio (BRO) traded down 19.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0046 or 0.00000008 BTC.

Zealium (NZL) traded 2.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0022 or 0.00000004 BTC.

Bitvolt (VOLT) traded down 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0006 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Dev Protocol Profile

Dev Protocol (CRYPTO:DEV) is a proof-of-stake (PoS) token that uses the PoS hashing algorithm. Its launch date was February 16th, 2018. Dev Protocol’s total supply is 12,789,993 tokens and its circulating supply is 1,107,111 tokens. The official website for Dev Protocol is devprtcl.com . Dev Protocol’s official Twitter account is @DeviantCoin and its Facebook page is accessible here

Buying and Selling Dev Protocol

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Dev Protocol directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Dev Protocol should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Dev Protocol using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

