Devon Energy Co. (NYSE:DVN) Holdings Raised by Cobalt Capital Management Inc.

Cobalt Capital Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Devon Energy Co. (NYSE:DVN) by 55.6% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 317,800 shares of the energy company’s stock after buying an additional 113,500 shares during the period. Devon Energy comprises 1.7% of Cobalt Capital Management Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 24th largest holding. Cobalt Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Devon Energy were worth $5,024,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. International Assets Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in Devon Energy during the fourth quarter valued at $35,000. Capstone Triton Financial Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Devon Energy during the 4th quarter valued at about $45,000. Bessemer Group Inc. increased its holdings in Devon Energy by 313.8% in the fourth quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 3,000 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $47,000 after buying an additional 2,275 shares during the last quarter. Manchester Financial Inc. raised its position in Devon Energy by 1,888.9% during the fourth quarter. Manchester Financial Inc. now owns 3,580 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $57,000 after acquiring an additional 3,400 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Perigon Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Devon Energy in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $62,000. 80.86% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

DVN stock traded down $0.59 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $21.74. 13,194,844 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 14,864,645. Devon Energy Co. has a one year low of $5.46 and a one year high of $26.13. The stock has a market cap of $14.63 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.55, a P/E/G ratio of 28.23 and a beta of 3.46. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $21.47 and a 200 day simple moving average of $15.16. The company has a current ratio of 2.03, a quick ratio of 2.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.36.

Devon Energy (NYSE:DVN) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 16th. The energy company reported $0.01 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.03 by ($0.02). The firm had revenue of $1.28 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.24 billion. Devon Energy had a positive return on equity of 2.38% and a negative net margin of 62.68%. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.36 earnings per share. As a group, analysts predict that Devon Energy Co. will post -0.07 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several research analysts have recently commented on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on shares of Devon Energy from $22.00 to $30.00 in a research note on Thursday, March 18th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Devon Energy from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $20.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, February 2nd. Citigroup raised their target price on shares of Devon Energy from $24.00 to $29.00 in a research note on Tuesday. Siebert Williams Shank reissued a “buy” rating and set a $17.00 target price on shares of Devon Energy in a research report on Wednesday, January 13th. Finally, Raymond James upped their price target on shares of Devon Energy from $26.00 to $28.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, February 25th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eighteen have issued a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Devon Energy currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $21.76.

In other Devon Energy news, Director Felix Investments Holdings Ii, sold 29,579,389 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $21.05, for a total value of $622,646,138.45. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Company insiders own 0.59% of the company’s stock.

Devon Energy Corporation, an independent energy company, primarily engages in the exploration, development, and production of oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids in the United States. It operates approximately 3,942 gross wells. Devon Energy Corporation was founded in 1971 and is headquartered in Oklahoma City, Oklahoma.

