Devon Energy Co. (NYSE:DVN) Shares Acquired by The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company

The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company lifted its stake in shares of Devon Energy Co. (NYSE:DVN) by 1.3% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,153,924 shares of the energy company’s stock after buying an additional 15,215 shares during the quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company owned approximately 0.17% of Devon Energy worth $18,244,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Accretive Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Devon Energy during the fourth quarter worth approximately $180,000. Cibc World Markets Corp boosted its holdings in Devon Energy by 52.9% in the fourth quarter. Cibc World Markets Corp now owns 70,482 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $1,114,000 after purchasing an additional 24,384 shares during the period. Paradigm Asset Management Co. LLC acquired a new position in Devon Energy in the fourth quarter worth $2,558,000. Cadent Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Devon Energy in the fourth quarter worth $213,000. Finally, Credit Agricole S A boosted its holdings in Devon Energy by 128.8% in the fourth quarter. Credit Agricole S A now owns 24,650 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $390,000 after purchasing an additional 13,875 shares during the period. 80.86% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Devon Energy alerts:

Shares of NYSE DVN opened at $22.33 on Tuesday. Devon Energy Co. has a fifty-two week low of $5.46 and a fifty-two week high of $26.13. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $21.47 and its 200 day simple moving average is $15.16. The company has a quick ratio of 2.03, a current ratio of 2.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.36. The stock has a market cap of $15.03 billion, a P/E ratio of -2.61, a P/E/G ratio of 28.23 and a beta of 3.46.

Devon Energy (NYSE:DVN) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 16th. The energy company reported $0.01 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.03 by ($0.02). Devon Energy had a positive return on equity of 2.38% and a negative net margin of 62.68%. The business had revenue of $1.28 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.24 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.36 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Devon Energy Co. will post -0.07 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Devon Energy news, Director Felix Investments Holdings Ii, sold 29,579,389 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $21.05, for a total value of $622,646,138.45. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 0.59% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of equities analysts have commented on DVN shares. Truist lifted their price objective on shares of Devon Energy from $30.00 to $35.00 in a report on Monday, March 8th. Siebert Williams Shank reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $17.00 price objective on shares of Devon Energy in a report on Wednesday, January 13th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on Devon Energy from $22.00 to $30.00 in a research note on Thursday, March 18th. Piper Sandler raised their target price on Devon Energy from $16.00 to $21.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 8th. Finally, Citigroup raised their target price on Devon Energy from $17.00 to $24.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 9th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eighteen have given a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company. Devon Energy has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $20.80.

About Devon Energy

Devon Energy Corporation, an independent energy company, primarily engages in the exploration, development, and production of oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids in the United States. It operates approximately 3,942 gross wells. Devon Energy Corporation was founded in 1971 and is headquartered in Oklahoma City, Oklahoma.

See Also: How much money do you need to begin day trading?



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DVN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Devon Energy Co. (NYSE:DVN).

Receive News & Ratings for Devon Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Devon Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.