Devon Energy (NYSE:DVN) Price Target Raised to $29.00

Devon Energy (NYSE:DVN) had its target price upped by research analysts at Citigroup from $24.00 to $29.00 in a report released on Tuesday, The Fly reports. Citigroup’s price objective would suggest a potential upside of 32.54% from the company’s previous close.

Several other research firms have also commented on DVN. The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on shares of Devon Energy in a research report on Tuesday. They set a “conviction-buy” rating and a $30.75 price target for the company. Truist upped their price objective on shares of Devon Energy from $30.00 to $35.00 in a report on Monday, March 8th. Barclays upped their price objective on shares of Devon Energy from $20.00 to $22.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, January 14th. Piper Sandler upped their price objective on shares of Devon Energy from $16.00 to $21.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 8th. Finally, US Capital Advisors restated a “buy” rating on shares of Devon Energy in a report on Wednesday, January 13th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eighteen have assigned a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company. Devon Energy presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $21.76.

Shares of DVN stock traded down $0.45 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $21.88. 537,100 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 14,891,396. The stock has a market cap of $14.73 billion, a P/E ratio of -2.57, a P/E/G ratio of 28.23 and a beta of 3.46. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $21.47 and its two-hundred day moving average is $15.16. Devon Energy has a 52-week low of $5.46 and a 52-week high of $26.13. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.36, a current ratio of 2.03 and a quick ratio of 2.03.

Devon Energy (NYSE:DVN) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 16th. The energy company reported $0.01 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.03 by ($0.02). The firm had revenue of $1.28 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.24 billion. Devon Energy had a negative net margin of 62.68% and a positive return on equity of 2.38%. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.36 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Devon Energy will post -0.07 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Felix Investments Holdings Ii, sold 29,579,389 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $21.05, for a total transaction of $622,646,138.45. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 0.59% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in DVN. Advisory Alpha LLC purchased a new position in shares of Devon Energy during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Winslow Evans & Crocker Inc. purchased a new position in Devon Energy in the 4th quarter valued at $26,000. Lindbrook Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of Devon Energy during the 4th quarter worth $26,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Devon Energy by 94.6% during the 1st quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 823 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 400 shares during the period. Finally, Nachman Norwood & Parrott Inc purchased a new position in shares of Devon Energy during the 3rd quarter worth $27,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.86% of the company’s stock.

About Devon Energy

Devon Energy Corporation, an independent energy company, primarily engages in the exploration, development, and production of oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids in the United States. It operates approximately 3,942 gross wells. Devon Energy Corporation was founded in 1971 and is headquartered in Oklahoma City, Oklahoma.

