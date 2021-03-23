Devon Energy (NYSE:DVN) PT Raised to $29.00

Devon Energy (NYSE:DVN) had its price objective raised by analysts at Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell from $24.00 to $29.00 in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, Stock Target Advisor reports. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell’s price objective suggests a potential upside of 33.39% from the company’s current price.

A number of other brokerages have also issued reports on DVN. Johnson Rice raised Devon Energy from an “accumulate” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $37.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Monday, March 15th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on Devon Energy from $20.00 to $27.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 17th. The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on Devon Energy in a report on Tuesday. They issued a “conviction-buy” rating and a $30.75 price target for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on Devon Energy from $22.00 to $30.00 in a report on Thursday, March 18th. Finally, Siebert Williams Shank reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $17.00 price target on shares of Devon Energy in a report on Wednesday, January 13th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eighteen have issued a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $22.08.

Devon Energy stock traded down $0.59 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $21.74. 13,196,861 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 14,864,681. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $21.47 and its 200-day moving average price is $15.16. Devon Energy has a fifty-two week low of $5.46 and a fifty-two week high of $26.13. The company has a market cap of $14.63 billion, a PE ratio of -2.54, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 28.23 and a beta of 3.46. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.36, a current ratio of 2.03 and a quick ratio of 2.03.

Devon Energy (NYSE:DVN) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, February 16th. The energy company reported $0.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.03 by ($0.02). Devon Energy had a negative net margin of 62.68% and a positive return on equity of 2.38%. The business had revenue of $1.28 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.24 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.36 earnings per share. On average, analysts expect that Devon Energy will post -0.07 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Felix Investments Holdings Ii, sold 29,579,389 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $21.05, for a total value of $622,646,138.45. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Corporate insiders own 0.59% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in DVN. Point72 Asset Management L.P. lifted its stake in Devon Energy by 284.4% in the 3rd quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 3,589,209 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $33,954,000 after acquiring an additional 2,655,443 shares in the last quarter. Impala Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Devon Energy in the 4th quarter worth about $33,306,000. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP acquired a new position in Devon Energy in the 4th quarter worth about $33,102,000. Nuveen Asset Management LLC increased its position in Devon Energy by 50.4% in the 4th quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 5,436,119 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $85,945,000 after purchasing an additional 1,822,067 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Schroder Investment Management Group increased its position in Devon Energy by 87.0% in the 4th quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 3,503,554 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $55,391,000 after purchasing an additional 1,629,634 shares during the last quarter. 80.86% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Devon Energy Corporation, an independent energy company, primarily engages in the exploration, development, and production of oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids in the United States. It operates approximately 3,942 gross wells. Devon Energy Corporation was founded in 1971 and is headquartered in Oklahoma City, Oklahoma.

