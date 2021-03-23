Dexterra Group (TSE:DXT) Stock Price Crosses Above Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $5.81

Dexterra Group Inc. (TSE:DXT)’s share price passed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of C$5.81 and traded as high as C$6.11. Dexterra Group shares last traded at C$6.05, with a volume of 34,364 shares changing hands.

Several equities analysts recently commented on DXT shares. Scotiabank upped their price objective on Dexterra Group from C$7.50 to C$8.00 in a research note on Friday, January 29th. Raymond James restated a “market perform” rating and set a C$6.50 target price on shares of Dexterra Group in a research report on Friday, March 12th. Atb Cap Markets restated an “outperform” rating on shares of Dexterra Group in a research report on Thursday, March 11th. National Bank Financial increased their target price on Dexterra Group from C$7.50 to C$8.50 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 29th. Finally, ATB Capital increased their target price on Dexterra Group from C$6.60 to C$8.25 and gave the stock a “na” rating in a research report on Friday, March 12th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of C$6.36.

The company has a quick ratio of 1.49, a current ratio of 1.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 37.03. The company has a market cap of C$392.46 million and a PE ratio of 4.88. The stock has a 50-day moving average of C$6.18 and a 200-day moving average of C$5.81.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, April 15th will be given a $0.075 dividend. This represents a $0.30 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.96%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, March 30th. This is an increase from Dexterra Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.02. Dexterra Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 12.10%.

In related news, Director Roderick William Graham sold 200,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, March 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$6.03, for a total value of C$1,206,000.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 26,700 shares in the company, valued at C$161,001.

About Dexterra Group (TSE:DXT)

Horizon North Logistics Inc provides a range of products and services to end markets in Canada. It operates in three segments: Modular Solutions, Facilities Management, and Workforce Accommodations, Forestry and Energy Services. The Modular Solutions segment integrates design concepts with off-site manufacturing processes to produce building solutions for commercial, residential, and industrial clients.

